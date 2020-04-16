ProMed to expand in Maple Grove

At its Monday, April 6, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved the concept and development plans for ProMed, a medical technology company founded in 1989. It creates molded products for medical applications.
A 70,800-square-foot, two-story medical technology facility will be located on Wedgewood Road, with Interstate 494 to the east. This new building would include office area (with common areas and lab space), manufacturing space and warehouse space.
The proposal also includes 50 overstory trees being planted, along with 13 ornamental trees. Other landscaping features include 128 shrubs, 32 grasses and 378 perennials.
According to Brett Angell, Economic Development Manager, ProMed currently has its headquarters in Plymouth, and anticipates the Maple Grove facility would not have an impact on the employment at the Plymouth location.
ProMed is working on the first of two phases of its expansion. The first looks to bring 125 full-time jobs to the Maple Grove facility within three years of completion.
Councilor Karen Jaeger had a question about potential waste from the facility. “I was wondering what they do with their disposable waste,” she said. “They have a lot of liquid silicone rubber. How do they dispose of all of that?”
Applicant Wayne Kelly said liquid silicon was never part of the company’s waste.
“It would be a solid rubber,” he said. “And that would be sold to a recycling firm that, I believe, they make flip flops. We recycle almost all of our waste products.”
Jaeger also asked when construction would begin on the first phase. Kelly said construction would most likely be in 2021, but construction could begin earlier if the business environment improves before then.
In related items, the council also authorized the city to apply to the Department of Employment and Economic Development for the Minnesota Investment Fund and supported a Department of Employment and Economic Development Job Creation Fund application in connection with ProMed Molded Products. The city is just acting as the fiscal agent for the transaction.
The council also adopted establishing the redevelopment project area, establishing the ProMed Tax Increment Financing District.
