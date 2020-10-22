By Sue Webber
Efforts have begun to establish a railroad quiet zone in the city of Rogers.
The Rogers City Council on Oct. 13 approved $15,000 for professional services to apply for a federal quiet zone designation for the BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) rail crossing at Industrial Boulevard and Veit Place.
The project will utilize resources from BNSF staff and consultants working with city consultants and city staff to expedite the process, Public Works Director John Seifert said.
According to an internet explanation, “A quiet zone is a railroad corridor section(s) where train crews do not routinely sound the horn at highway crossings. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) oversees the requirements to establish Quiet Zones; in Minnesota, local governments are responsible for all costs associated with these zones.
“A railroad segment may qualify for an FRA Quiet Zone designation if supplemental or alternative crossing improvements are made to mitigate safety by the lost train horn. Improvements may be crossing closures, one-way conversions, quad gates, medians and signs and pavement markings.”
The BNSF railroad route at issue runs northwest from Minneapolis to a point close to the nuclear plant in Monticello. In the past, the line was used only a couple of times a week, during the day. Now, however, economic and transportation needs have increased.
Prior to the council’s action — and for the second time in two months — a Rogers resident spoke at the council’s open forum about the need for a quiet zone.
“This has been a wonderful, quiet community,” Nicole Ferrante said. “I live a few miles from the tracks, and the horn wakes us up in the middle of the night. I have had numerous discussions with BNSF; I’m starting to lose hope. I’m a single mom with a full-time job and two kids in school. We can’t be awakened every single night by a train horn. It’s impactful. I have begged them not to use the horn between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., but we hear the horn at 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. We’ve used white noise, but it doesn’t help. I’m exhausted. If I knew we had to deal with it forever, I would move.”
She questioned the city’s ability to pay for a splash pad and an expensive crossing over Interstate 94, and its seeming inability to get a quiet zone established. “How is it that Plymouth and other communities have quiet zones and we don’t?” Ferrante said. “Please take this seriously. Railroads have power, and that’s really unfortunate. This affects peoples’ mental health.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said the city has had continuing discussions with BNSF, and he acknowledged that “it is a slow process.” The railroad has experienced changes in its schedules and clients because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Stahmer.
“We don’t know if the nighttime operations will go on past COVID,” Stahmer said. “The railroad is typically non-committal. It’s very possible the nighttime routes will stay. The railroad sees great possibility for growth. They see this as a profit center.”
Surrounding cities, including St. Michael and Maple Grove are looking at the same issue, according to Stahmer. The transportation task force in Rogers will continue to study the issue, he said.
Seifert agreed that it’s “a long frustrating process. The railroad is trying to get people to locate on this line,” he said. “They are marketing this corridor, and we can’t control that.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “Please understand that we have dedicated a lot of staff hours to this. We know it’s a hot button. We’ve talked about it a lot. This entity (the railroad) wields some serious power.”
Stahmer agreed, saying, “We know folks are trying to sleep at night. It’s frustrating. The options are all sub-par.”
Replied Ferrante, “It gives me hope that this won’t be a forever issue. It’s been seven months. I’d like to go back to not waking up at night.”
Potential quiet zone railroad crossings in Rogers could involve changes and improvements at one or more of the following:
• CSAH 144 – no gates
• Industrial Boulevard – gates
• CSAH 150 (Main St.) – partial gates
• Fletcher Lane – gravel, no gates
• Future 116 – gates designed
• CSAH 13 – half is in Rogers and half is in the city of Dayton
The process involves conducting site visits with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), federal rail authorities, BNSF and Hennepin County. Each agency involved would be given appropriate time to report and respond during two-month periods. Rogers would receive and then respond to comments from those agencies.
Hennepin County would have to work with the county engineer to lay out improvements needed, and other involved agencies would again be required to review and comment.
Rogers would be required to pay 40 years of preventive maintenance at any of the crossings designated in the city, at a cost of $385,000 annually. In all, the cost of achieving a quiet zone could approach $1 million per site, Seifert said.
“It would involve significant cost and significant improvements,” he said earlier. “It is a long and very detailed process.” Seifert estimated that the process could take 12-18 months to complete.
The railroad’s two largest customers in Rogers are South Side Lumber Co. and Advanced Extrusion, both on Industrial Boulevard, according to Seifert. Other frequent users are in the cities of St. Michael and Albertville, he said.
