The results are in from the 2020 Presidential Nomination Primary election of March 3. The top state winners were Joe Biden for the DFL and President Donald Trump for the Republican ballot.
The results below include percentages for both Biden and Bernie Sanders, as well as candidates that have suspended their campaigns (Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Amy Klobuchar).
LOCAL RESULTS
The results, locally, were tabulated by Legislative House District. The following are the results from MN House Districts 34A, 34B and 36A.
On the DFL ballot in District 34A, which includes Maple Grove, Dayton and Rogers, Biden received 48.59% of the vote, with Bernie Sanders receiving 22.30% of the vote. Warren received 11.73% of the vote, followed by Bloomberg (10.18%) and Klobuchar (5.10%). On the Republican ballot, Trump received 97.94% of the vote.
On the DFL ballot in District 34B, which includes the cities of Maple Grove and Osseo, Biden received 45.27% of the vote, with Bernie Sanders receiving 25.37% of the vote. Warren received 13.21% of the vote, followed by Bloomberg (9.49%) and Klobuchar (5.25%). On the Republican ballot, Trump received 96.02% of the vote.
On the DFL ballot in District 36B, which includes Champlin and Coon Rapids, Biden received 43.50% of the vote, with Bernie Sanders receiving 29.08% of the vote. Warren received 11.45% of the vote, followed by Bloomberg (9.31%) and Klobuchar (4.72%). On the Republican ballot, Trump received 97.34% of the vote.
Maple Grove saw its primary election voter turnout as 21%.
In Osseo, the city saw higher voter turnout for a primary election with 24% of people casting votes. Other high voter turnouts during a primary election happened in 2018 with 26% and in 2010 with 20%.
COUNTY RESULTS
In a breakdown of the results in all of Hennepin County.
On the DFL ballot, Biden received 34.52% of the vote, with Sanders following with 33.19% of the vote. Other vote-getters were: Warren with 19.24% of the vote, Bloomberg with 7.15% and Klobuchar received 4.12%.
On the Republican ballot, Trump received 95.38% of the vote.
STATEWIDE
Overall, statewide the results were much of the same.
On the DFL ballot, Biden received 38.64% of the vote, with Sanders receiving 29.89% of the vote. Warren received 15.41% of the vote, followed by Bloomberg (8.32%) and Amy Klobuchar (5.58%).
On the Republican ballot, Trump received 97.67% of the vote.
The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party stated of the state’s 75 delegates: Vice President Biden received 38 delegates, Sanders received 27 delegates and Warren received 10 delegates.
