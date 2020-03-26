Plans continuing on Rogers road improvement projects

By Sue Webber
The Rogers City Council on March 10 conducted a public hearing, but took no action on proposed plans to extend Industrial Boulevard and reconstruct it as an urban roadway. No one from the audience spoke at the public hearing.
The proposal, estimated at a cost of $1.9 million, has been in the city’s Capital Improvement plans for several years, according to City Engineer Bret Weiss.
“The roadway is proposed to be extended through an existing gravel pit and will provide a new paved connection to CSAH 144,” Weiss said. “Currently an existing driveway extends through the private property and is heavily used by residents as a shortcut to CSAH 144.”
The proposed roadway initially was designed as a two-lane rural roadway until development occurred adjacent to the roadway, making it necessary to expand the road and add an urban section, Weiss said.
“Recent development interest has resulted in the property owner requesting the preparation of a feasibility report to determine the cost to add curb and gutter and storm sewer to the roadway,” Weiss said. The design of an urban roadway would include concrete medians, turn lanes, and sidewalk, he said.
Funds for the $1.9 million project would include $1.3 million in state aid, $247,000 in assessments, and additional money from Rogers’ sanitary sewer and water trunk funds, according to Weiss.
The City Council is expected to consider a recommendation from Weiss on the project at its next meeting.
In other action, the council:
Approved plans and specifications and authorized the advertisement for bids for the South Pointe street improvement project, estimated at a cost of $468,146.
“The city of Rogers is approaching its fifth year of implementing a pavement management plan funded through the collection of franchise fees,” Weiss said. “It was a very hard decision, but I hope Rogers finds that it has turned out to be a really great decision. We’ve made a lot of progress. Every year we’ve been able to add a little extra.”
Streets recommended for this year’s improvements in the South Pointe development include 123rd Avenue, Goldenrod Circle, Pointe Drive, Pointe Circle, Goldenrod Lane, Buckthorn Trail and Buckthorn Circle.
“In order to provide flexibility for constructing the project to encourage more favorable bids, the specifications state that the contractor has until September to complete the work,” Weiss said. Once work begins, however, the contractor would be obligated to complete the project within a fixed time frame.
Bids are slated to be opened on April 1; the project will be awarded at the April 14 council meeting.
Approved plans and specifications and authorized advertisement for bids for the Hassan Hills street improvement project and 147th Avenue.
“This area is in deep need of pavement improvements,” Weiss said. “It is well past its life span.” He added that 147th Avenue “has been a pretty poor road for a long time, and is past the point of no return.”
“Improvements to the east end of 147th Avenue have been on hold for the past several years due to the amount of black dirt and peat material beneath the surface,” Weiss said. “This segment of 147th Avenue did not receive improvements in 2016 when the western half of 147th Avenue was reclaimed and paved, as it was anticipated development would bring utilities to the area and provide an opportunity to subcut the poor material beneath the roadway.”
After estimating the cost of removing the poor materials, Weiss has recommended that the base be stabilized and the road be reconstructed without removing the poor material.
If submitted bids are high, the city could allow the roadway to remain gravel until 2021, according to Weiss.
As with the other road project, the contractor has until September to complete the Hassan Hills street work, Weiss said. Once work begins, however, the contractor would be obligated to complete the project within a fixed time frame, he added.
Funding for the improvements will be from dedicated city funds collected through franchise fees, Weiss said.
The bid award is expected to be made at the April 14 City Council meeting.
