Rep. Dean Phillips (MN-03) announced that he successfully secured $30.8 in federal funding for Minnesota infrastructure projects in the INVEST in America Act, which passed the House today.
“Americans expect their leaders to pursue common ground for the common good,” said Phillips. “Investing in 21st century infrastructure is a rare opportunity to bring more federal tax dollars back our state, create jobs, and build more sustainable, resilient communities. It’s time to start shoveling dirt and stop slinging mud.”
Phillips went to bat for several infrastructure projects in Minnesota’s Third District, successfully securing funding for three important endeavors:
Bottineau Light Rail (LRT)
Teaming up with Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Phillips secured $20 million for the long-awaited light rail project, which will connect diverse northern suburbs like Brooklyn Park to the Twin Cities, spurring economic development and access to jobs in the process.
U of MN Arboretum
Phillips’s $5.84 million request for the Arboretum will invest in infrastructure dedicated to enhancing internal and external accessibility, promoting the safety of guests, staff, and volunteers, and addressing future needs of the Arboretum while still maintaining its nationally-recognized natural character and beauty.
E-Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)
In concert with Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Phillips requested and secured $5 million to replace the busy Route 6 BRT line, which runs from the University of Minnesota to Southdale with service in Downtown and Uptown Minneapolis, making transit options in that corridor faster, more reliable, and accessible for communities in need of economic recovery after the pandemic.
Phillips also announced that he helped secure an additional $60 million Department of Transportation INFRA Grant for Minnesota’s I-494 Corridor Project, which will facilitate crucial investments in safety improvements, traffic mitigation, and environmental protection.
