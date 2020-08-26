By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
An emotional message from the aunt of a recent opioid overdose victim was part of Police Chief Dan Wills’ presentation of a proclamation to the Rogers City Council Aug. 25.
The proclamation, signed by Mayor Rick Ihli, pledged the city’s observance of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. The global event aims to raise awareness of drug overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths, and remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose.
“This is a very important topic, very timely and very relevant,” Wills said. “It’s gotten worse over time. It strikes me near and dear. I know a family who lost a son a few months ago. He thought he was taking Percocet, but it was fentanyl.”
The family’s son, Grant Simek of Osseo, was 19 when he died on April 8, 2020, according to his aunt, Lindsey Mason.
Speaking to the City Council, Mason said, “Grant was found by his sister, who tried to resuscitate him. At 12:15 a.m. I got a phone call from his parents screaming that the paramedic told the sister he was gone.
“I watched a family die that day,” Mason said, adding that the family gave her permission to tell Grant’s story.
“My nephew struggled with an addition to marijuana,” Mason said. “Grant thought he was taking Percocet. He had done that in the past. A lethal dose would be 2-3 mg, and he had 16 mg. in his system. He didn’t stand a chance.
“This disease touches too many people’s lives. This is an epidemic.”
Mason said the city of Maple Grove adopted the proclamation and plans to illuminate its band shell on Aug. 31. The city of Osseo also has agreed to the proclamation.
“This is Grant’s gift, to take it to as many cities as possible,” Mason said. “He was a sweet kid, who had a big heart. He was a hard worker. He loved working with kids who had special needs.”
Grant’s obituary said, “He enjoyed working with the children at Fernbrook Elementary, at the Osseo-Maple Grove school district, in their morning and after-school programs both while attending high school and college. He started at North Hennepin Community College in 2019 fall semester and had plans to continue there.”
The Rogers Police Department is working with Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson to deal aggressively with the opioid problem, according to Wills.
“It’s getting worse over time,” Wills said.
He said police are monitoring the community and sharing data, adding that 40% of the jail population are related to opioids, and that a 70% increase in child protection cases is related to opioids.
Rogers has one officer assigned to the Anoka Hennepin Drug Task Force, which reported 33 overdoses in 2019, three of which were fatal. In 2020, the task force has reported 128 overdoses and 18 fatalities, Wills said.
School resource officers also are working on the problem in Rogers with educational efforts throughout the year and social media.
“Last year there were significant drug arrests in our city,” Wills said. “We’re taking an all-hands-on deck approach. It’s certainly an issue that affects everybody. Your community is very much dedicated to turning this around.”
Rogers police officers carry Narcan, a drug used to counteract drug overdoses, in their squad cars. The need to use Narcan has increased this year, according to Wills.
“We are largely successful with Narcan; we can usually bring the person back,” Wills said.
The proclamation’s message is that overdose death is preventable, that addiction is not a moral failing but a treatable disease, and that culture change in neighborhoods and local communities plays a major role in assisting with the removal of the stigma of addiction.
During 2018, 636 Minnesotans died from a drug overdose, and 343 were opioid-involved deaths. Another 1,949 Minnesotans experienced a nonfatal opioid-involved overdose, the proclamation said.
Countrywide, 67,367 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Opioids were involved in 46,802 (69.5%) of the deaths.
