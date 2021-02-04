The Osseo City Council heard the annual reports from the police and fire chiefs at its Jan. 25 meeting. Both chiefs provided updates on what the year 2020 was like for their department and what the departments are looking forward to this year.
POLICE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL REPORT
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson provided the council with a review of the Osseo Police Department for 2020.
He said last year the department added one full-time officer.
The department had 10,087 cases in 2020. These include calls for service (911 calls), officer-initiated contacts with the public, and office duties that required a case number (background checks, firearm permit checks).
“We were able to implement quite a few things within the police department,” Mikkelson said.
An accomplishment of 2020 was the implementation of an officer wellness program, whichincludes mental health check-ups and gym memberships. Getting the officers into the gym has been difficult because of COVID-19 and the closures of gyms. “Everyone was able to get their mental health check-up this [last] year,” he added.
The department implemented a plan for COVID-19, which created a freeze of officers taking time off for two months.
Officers dedicated hours to protect the city during the riots after the death of George Floyd. “It up a lot of officer time making sure the city was protected,” Mikkelson said. “We did have, what we figure, were people checking on the city. We did shoo quite a few vehicles, those ones without plates.”
With public input, the department created a new policy for the squad and body camera system.
“We are able to purchase two new squad cars and implemented a Noptic System,” he said. “That’s going to be where we can see people in parks after hours. It’s kind of a night-vision assistance machine.”
Mikkelson added the department offers home checks for residents when they are on vacation. Residents only need to email Police Office Manager Felicia Wallgren for a form or stop in at the police main office. Once the form is filled out, an officer will drive by the house twice a day while the resident is on vacation and report anything that is out of the ordinary.
There are also challenges for the department this year. The chief said they are preparing for next month’s trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd. Osseo officers are getting training for potential unrest and there is a moratorium on vacations in March and April.
Another challenge is getting more applications for part-time officers.
“I have been very impressed with their get up and go, and their willingness to give all to our community,” Mikkelson said of his officers. “I want people to understand, they’ve had a tough, tough year.”
FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL REPORT
The Osseo Fire Department’s annual report for the year 2020 was presented by Fire Chief Mike Phenow.
He said the department’s staffing level remained steady, despite not recruiting in 2020. Plans are for more recruitments this year. The seven recruits from 2019 made it through their probationary year and in July they became fully-contributing members of the department.
Phenow added the number of calls in 2020 was typical as in previous years.
“We went into the year with some pretty ambitious goals,” he said of 2020. He mentioned the turnout gear needed to be replaced and the department found some donations to cover the costs.
In February the department assisted at the Northern Metal Recycling facility fire in Becker. Over the two days, the department assisted for 30 hours with nine firefighters across three shifts.
“Then, of course, the pandemic hit in March and everybody had to scramble and think on their feet,” he said. “We got our procedures sorted out and figured out how we can respond to calls and show up at the station with distancing and masks.”
Training was also a challenge for the department during the pandemic. Seven in-person drills were canceled. The department was able to use some remote video training in May and resumed a modified in-person training in July. “That was the biggest challenge, to not be able to meet in a large group,” Phenow said.
The department was unable to host its annual Easter Egg Hunt, but was able to drive the Easter Bunny to 85 families in town to deliver 200 bags of eggs, candy, stickers and fire safety materials. The department also was able to drive by the homes of 24 kids celebrating birthdays.
After the death of George Floyd, the department was on standby in the event of an emergency happening due to unrest. There were no incidents the department had to respond to.
In December, members of the department received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They will be receiving their second dose late by the first week of February.
Phenow is looking ahead to this year. Training has gone back to a virtual format, but he hopes to see a transition to a more standard way of conducting things by the end of this year.
He also hopes to continue recruiting new firefighters this year, along with developing a Field Operations Guide for fire officers and incident command staff to use as a reference.
