The COVID pandemic has resulted in the city of Rogers considering improvements at nine buildings.
“We are reviewing nine buildings and looking at some improvement opportunities,” Public Works Director John Seifert told the City Council on Aug. 25.
Buildings under consideration include:
• City Hall and Public Works building, 22350 South Diamond Lake Road
• Police Department, 21860 Industrial Court
• Senior Center, 12913 Main Street
• Event Center, 12716 Main Street
• Community Room and Fire Station, 21201 Memorial Drive
• Muni, 21400 John Milless Drive
• Wine & Spirits, 21725 South Diamond Lake Road
• North Community Park (NCP) and Storm Shelter, 13750 Bittersweet Lane
• Activity Center (RAC), 21080 141st Avenue
Areas of improvement will include:
• HVAC improvements
• Plumbing systems
• Electrical systems
• General mechanical and plumbing requirements
• Codes and standards
For each building, Seifert said, recommendations will be made on whether to make minimal or medium-level changes, or whether the area offers future opportunities to be explored.
“We will get everything as touchless as we can,” Seifert said.
For example, Seifert said that the second floor of the Police Department building is a “bull pen” that cannot attain the required 6-foot separation between employees. “We’re looking at physical changes to the office; it’s very tight right now,” Seifert said. “The cubicles are 4-feet wide, and there is no separation. We’re recommending repurposing the space and putting in dedicated office spaces and a larger room.”
“Design Tree Engineering is working with Terra Construction to assist the city in developing building improvement measures related to renovation or retrofit to existing systems and equipment for minimizing and improving building function, safety and operation related to the COVID-19 epidemic,” said a statement from Design Tree Engineering.
Staff and consultants will come back to the City Council with recommendations as to prioritization of improvements and associated costs, Seifert said.
He added that Rogers is not alone in considering such improvements. Other public and private sector companies will be doing them, too. “Labor and equipment will be at a premium,” Seifert said.
Councilor Mark Eiden said, “I would like to see some detail around the benefits provided. What problems are we trying to solve, and is this the best solution to do that?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.