At its Oct. 25 meeting, the Osseo City Council updated its employment agreement with Public Works Director Nick Waldbillig.
The council also considered an agreement for an electrical inspector.
UPDATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT
Public Works Director Waldbillig started with the city in April 2018. City Administrator Riley Grams said, “Recently, Public Works Director Nick Waldbillig did request a take-home vehicle for the winter months so he can safely respond to snow emergencies events.”
Grams also added that Waldbillig’s position is considered to be 24-hours a day, seven days a week, where he has to respond to major weather events.
The Council Human Resources Committee discussed this request and recommended allowing Waldbillig to take home a public works vehicle from Nov. 1 to March 31 each year.
The council needed to approve the updated employment agreement with Waldbillig.
“If approved, we would be budgeting for the cost of the take-home vehicle, which is pretty minor overall,” Grams said.
The council approved the updated employment agreement with Waldbillig.
ELECTRICAL INSPECTOR AGREEMENT
Also during the meeting, the council considered an agreement for electrical inspections.
Grams said the city has worked with Peter Tokle with Tokle Inspections for all the city’s electrical permits and inspections for a number of years. “Peter is now set to retire towards the end of this year,” he said. “He will be transferring all of his client cities over to his partner, Andy Sloth.”
According to Grams, Sloth has worked with Tokle for several years. Upon Tokle’s retirement, Sloth started his own electrical inspections company.
Sloth currently provides electrical inspection services for the cities of Brooklyn Park, Ham Lake and East Bethel. He has all the necessary licensing and insurance requirements through the state.
The agreement with Sloth would begin Dec. 1.
The council approved the electrical inspections agreement with Sloth Inspections, Inc.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED certifying the delinquent utility charges and delinquent waste removal charges against past due accounts.
ACCEPTED the resignation of firefighter Bryce Merrill as he is moving.
CITY Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, to honor Veterans Day.
VOLUNTEERS needed to help hang lights on the trees along Central Avenue at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Meet at the Osseo Fire Department parking lot.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.