The Osseo City Council received an update on the COVID-19 State of Emergency in the city at its Jan. 11 meeting. The council swore in new member Alicia Vickerman and Mayor Duane Poppe. Look for another story from this meeting in next week’s paper.
City Administrator Riley Grams provided an update. “Back on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the Minnesota Governor Tim Walz provided some updated and relaxed restrictions for indoor gatherings,” he said.
The city’s Emergency Management Team discussed the new order from the governor and updated recommendations for Osseo City Hall and the community center.
The first recommendation is to re-open the community center with a maximum of 50% capacity for any rental event.
Councilor Larry Stelmach asked if signs could be placed outside of the community center stating the new temporary maximum. Grams said he has the signs already and will place them outside of the doors, along with letting potential renters know about the capacity limits.
All safety protocols will remain in place at the community center, “which includes social distancing, use of masks, no more than four per table if they are using tables (providing the tables are spread out), no food or drink allowed, and then our continued heightened cleaning after each rental use, which includes touch-points, tables, chairs, bathrooms, light switches and so on,” Grams said.
Yoga and Jazzercise may restart provided that safety protocols are in place (capacity and masks to name a few) with a max of 25% capacity in the community center.
Also, the Osseo seniors group can once again begin meeting in the community center following safety protocols. “I will note that I have had a few discussions with Ann Schneider, who is our senior center coordinator,” Grams said. “She has mentioned that a number of the seniors are still a little wary about meeting back in place again.” Schneider is waiting for a few more weeks before resuming activities for seniors.
City Hall staff will continue to work in the building on staggered schedules until further notice. “This allows City Hall to be open to the general public for walk-up traffic,” Grams said. “The staggered schedule seems to be working well. We’re able to do all of our duties and get back to everybody as we normally world.”
The council approved the recommendations.
