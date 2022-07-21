The Osseo City Council heard proposed updates for the Community Center rental policy at its July 11 meeting.
The council also considered an elections assistant position for the city.
Community Center policy
The council considered updates to the policy for use of the Community Center room rentals. In May, the council table action to discuss the item in more detail, which was done at a work session June 27.
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman said that based on those conversations and a staff meeting, a review was done on the policy. “A set of updates to the city’s Community Center policy were developed,” he said.
The first area of the updates was in the rental rates portion of the policy. It was suggested to increase the rates for residents from $30 to $50 for a half-day rental of one of the rooms on weekdays or an increase of $90 to $100 for a half-day rental of both rooms. Rates for non-residents would increase from $75 to $150 for a half-day rental of one of the rooms on weekdays or increase from $200 to $300 for both rooms.
“Just to make sure everyone is aware, on the weekends when many of these rentals occur, the rental of both [rooms] is the only option,” he said.
The second area deals with the damage deposit. Those events where alcohol will be served will have a deposit of $350. Events without alcohol will remain at $250. “Renters for all events would be required to provide a major credit card for the city to keep on file until the deposit has been evaluated, and how much will be docked or not docked is determined as well,” Amerman said. “That information, like all credit card information the city holds is destroyed as soon as it’s no longer needed.”
Thirdly, the updates also finalize clean-up charges. Amerman said up to the point the charges for clean-up for the rooms have been based on estimates of time taken for the clean up. The new formalized rate would include the following damage deposit deductions: $50 for the first hour, $50 for the second hour, $70 for the third hour, $70 for the fourth hour, and $90 for each additional hour beyond four.
“It has been the practice of city staff to, before actually returning a deposit, to contact renters and explain why some amount of the deposit is being withheld,” he said. “And just communicate that as clearly as possible to avoid confusion.”
Finally, the update to the policy deals with alcohol catering. Amerman said the policy would no longer required alcohol caterers to become an Osseo-approved caterer. “They will just have to apply and receive a temporary alcohol catering permit that would be reviewed by city staff,” he said.
The fee for the permit would be $50. Each alcohol caterer would also need proof of insurance.
Amerman said the permit would be developed using examples from peer cities and reviewed by the city attorney.
“We are looking for formal approval to update the policy,” Amerman said.
The council approved the proposed changes to the Community Center policy.
Elections assistant position
The council also considered approving a temporary part-time elections assistant position within the city.
According to a memo to the council, the position would assist the city clerk and staff prior to the general election. “One of the areas that our new City Clerk Katrina Jones is tasked with is elections,” City Administrator Riley Grams said. “As you know elections, especially since 2020, have become a lot more grueling and a lot more time-consuming, especially on the staff level.”
He said Jones had asked if it was possible to hire a part-time employee to help with absentee voting, election equipment testing prior to the election, prep other materials that would be needed, and other duties that may be assigned. The position would be paid $15 an hour, from Sept. 23 to Nov. 7. The employee would work between 10 and 20 hours a week.
Grams and Jones met with the HR Committee to discuss the potential position and its funding. “Right now the position is not funded in the 2022 budget,” Grams said. “This is something we would be looking to use contingency funds. We do budget about $20,000 for contingency. Today, we have not spent any of that.”
According to Grams, the HR Committee moved that the position be brought before the City Council for consideration.
Councilor Harold Johnson said he was not in favor of the position. “I do not think we need a temporary elections assistant when this is not a general election, a presidential type, which brings the people out,” he said. “I don’t think we can continue to add staff. We already don’t have space for the people.”
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said she felt there was a need for the position. “Primarily, just because, like we talked about, the difference in how the election works now with how many different options people have for voting,” she said. “It is taxing on staff.”
Councilors Larry Stelmach and Juliana Hultstrom agreed the position would be a good addition.
The council approved 3-1, the temporary part-time elections assistant position description. Mayor Duane Poppe was absent.
