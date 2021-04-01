The Osseo City Council received an update on the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency at its Monday, March 22, meeting. Earlier in March, Gov. Tim Walz relaxed some restrictions for the state. The council was provided with some updated recommendations for the city.
The council also continued moving forward with this year’s Central Avenue project.
COVID STATE OF EMERGENCY UPDATE
City Administrator Riley Grams presented the council with recommendations to update the city’s state of emergency due to the pandemic.
“As we all know, the governor provided some updates and relaxed restrictions for the state of Minnesota,” he said. “We met as a City Emergency Management Team to talk about some of these loosened restrictions and how they affect or not affect any city services.”
From that discussion, a list of recommendations was brought before the council.
The first recommendation includes allowing events at the community center to be at 50% capacity, with no more than 250 people total. Masks are required. “Food service now is back open, with the exception of 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., which we are not typically open,” Grams said.
The new capacity limit at the community center includes the Osseo Seniors group. Starting the week of March 15, if seniors want to, they were welcome back to the community center to meet as a group.
Also, the yoga and jazzercise groups could meet at 50% capacity from March 22 to April 1. Now, as of April 1, there are no maximum capacity limits provided that social distancing and mask requirements remain in place.
Starting April 1, outdoor events can be at 75% capacity. Grams said the city does not have any outdoor events scheduled until May 22.
Youth recreation has a maximum of 50 participants per class. “That fits within our class perimeters that we have set up, so we should have no issues there,” Grams said.
As for government services, it is recommended that city staff continue to work on staggered schedules until all staff members are able to be vaccinated.
Finally, it is recommended to begin planning for the city-wide Night to Unite event, which would take place in August.
The council approved the new recommendations.
CENTRAL AVENUE PROJECT
The council also moved forward with the Central Avenue project. City Engineer Lee Gustafson, with WSB, presented the council with the assessments for the project.
Plans include the removal of all pavers on Central Avenue and the sidewalks on the block in front of City Hall. These areas would be replaced with colored concrete pavement. The sidewalks in front of Steeple Pointe would also be removed and replaced with concrete.
“Bids were received on March 16,” Gustafson said. “We received very good bids for the project.”
The bids ranged from $294,242 from Create Construction, LLC to $433,726 from Thomas and Sons Construction, Inc. Create Construction has worked for the city before on the 2017 sidewalk replacement project.
The estimated project costs are $404,582, which includes all roadway, streetscaping, sidewalk improvements. Funding for the project will come from assessments to Steeple Pointe and city street funds.
The city is looking to obtain a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Small Cities Development grant. Gustafson said the grant would “hopefully pay for a good portion of the Central Avenue improvement.”
Councilor Harold Johnson asked if any of the pavers could be saved from the project area to be used in other areas along Central Avenue that may need replacement in the future. Public Works Director Nick Waldbillig said he could look. “Any time we have tried to pull up a section of pavers at one time, it seems like the underneath side of the pavers are failing the same as the top side,” he said. “They kind of break apart pretty easily.”
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said she was pleased with the bids that came in. “I’m happy to see a construction company that we have worked with in the past coming in with a good bid,” she said. “It makes me think that they probably know our city.”
The council declared the costs to be assessed and ordered the preparation of the assessments for the 2021 Central Avenue project. The council also scheduled the assessment hearing for April 26.
Up next for the project is to award the contract for the project on June 14. Construction would begin in June and end by end of August.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hire of Timothy Laforce as a reserve police officer.
HIRED Dave and Roseanne Garibaldi for summer park maintenance for the flower beds along Central Avenue and in Boerboom Park.
APPROVED the stepping down of Chad Boelke from the Lieutenant 12 position in the fire department. He will stay in the position until it can be filled and will continue to serve as a firefighter.
