Osseo to host virtual meetings starting Nov. 22

The Osseo City Council has decided to go back to virtual meetings. At its Nov. 8 meeting, the council discussed the topic.
The council also recognized a city business with Nov. 8 as We Care Program Day in Osseo.
VIRTUAL MEETINGS
City Administrator Riley Grams said he brought the item before the council because three council members asked if the council should be meeting virtually as the pandemic continues.
“The reasons that were given to me were: the rise in cases included vaccinated individuals, cold and flu season is now firmly upon us, and major gathering holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, are right around the corner,” he said.
City Attorney Mary Tietjen said the city has the legal authority to return to virtual meetings during a health pandemic. This is a decision made by the mayor.
“There is technically a hybrid approach, to have some members attending remotely and others be in-person,” she said. “But the concern with Osseo is that you don’t have the technology in place to allow that to happen.”
She said the options for the mayor were to either stay in-person or all members meeting virtually.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said she had some concerns about masking wearing and wanted a virtual option. “I have been asking for this for quite some time,” she said. “I am one of the council members that feels that we should meet remotely. As we see the numbers go up... we have no control over who we’re exposed to.”
She added she thought this was a safer option for the council members. Councilor Harold Johnson agreed.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman added that was concerned that if too many council members were to get sick, the council would not be able to conduct a meeting and make decisions in-person. “That could delay city business that we need to conduct,” she said. “Because we don’t have an option to remote in when we need to, I would like to see that move ahead. There is value to meeting in-person, but only when everyone is well, everyone is comfortable, and everything comes together perfectly. For that reason, for now, I would be in support of moving towards going fully remote.”
The council will go back to hosting virtual meetings starting Nov. 22. An end date has not been determined.
WE CARE PROGRAM
Grams said when the pandemic came around in early 2020, many Osseo residents were confined to their homes to slow the initial spread of the virus.
“As we know, that really affects a lot of people,” he said. “Being confined to your home, you lose that social interaction and seeing your friends and family. That particularly affects senior citizens more.”
He said knowing that a local restaurant, Lynde’s Restaurant and Catering, stepped up during that time when Osseo seniors were in a time of need. Mark and Cathy Lynde, owners of the restaurant, made hot meals and delivered them to residents aged 65 and older. Seniors received two free meals each day, Monday through Sunday, through the restaurant’s “We Care: Osseo Feeding Seniors” program.
According to Grams, other businesses in Osseo and nonprofits also donated to help the restaurant provide these meals. About 15,000 meals were served to the seniors in March and April 2020.
“It was a fantastic program,” Grams said. “We really wanted to thank Mark and his family for all their hard work and selflessness.”
The city wanted to show its gratitude to the Lynde family for the service it provided to the community.
Mark Lynde said the program was started by his wife after she provided a meal to Mark’s dad after the stay-at-home orders went into place. “She said ‘we should do it for more people,’” he said. They realized people in Osseo were in need as well.
“She said ‘let’s make it happen, that’s our slogan,’” Mark said. “We went back to the restaurant and put some thoughts together and started the We Care program. It was easy to get off its foundation.” Mark said he went to the bank and made a deposit. As he was standing in line, Tom Kern, the president of Premier Bank asked what he was doing. Mark told him, and Kern wanted in and gave him a donation, as did Paul Heinen from Heinen Motorsports, who was also at the bank at that time. “I back to the car and [Cathy] said, ‘that’s three times as much as I thought we were going to do,’” Mark said. “I said ‘we got two partners.’ And it just started to grow.”
He added, “It was a great thing happening during a bad time.” He said they were the senior’s life-link during the pandemic start, as they were also doing safety checks on the seniors each day.
“We couldn’t have done it without all the people who helped us,” Mark said.
Mayor Duane Poppe read a proclamation stating Nov. 8, 2021, is We Care Program Day in Osseo. In it, he stated, “Mark Lynde and his family served over 15,000 meals during the program helping the senior community stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The city also provided Mark, Cathy and their daughters (Kalista, Josie and Lexi) with a plaque.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hiring of firefighters Ty Domben, Ryan Gross and Jacob Schumacher.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.