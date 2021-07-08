At its Monday, June 28, meeting, the Osseo City Council moved forward to begin reconstruction on part of Central Avenue.
The council also considered a quote for land near Boerboom Memorial Park. This land would be used for future expansion of the park.
CENTRAL AVENUE
The council has worked with WSB on the 2021 Central Avenue Reconstruction project.
Project plans include the removal of all pavers on Central Avenue and the sidewalks on the block in front of City Hall. These areas would be replaced with colored concrete pavement. The sidewalks in front of Steeple Pointe would also be removed and replaced with concrete.
City Engineer Lee Gustafson, with WSB, said the city went out for bids for the project. These bids were received this spring. The lower bidder was Create Construction. Gustafson recommended the council award the bid to Create Construction
The city also received a $100,000 grant from the DEED Small Cities Development Program.
Gustafson gave an update on the future project site. He said, “City staff and myself met on the project area and reviewed the existing landscaping that is currently out there. I did want to bring this to your attention because I didn’t feel comfortable replacing the boulevard trees in their current locations because there are some under the historic Elm. Frankly, I feel they are in the wrong spot.”
Construction is anticipated to begin July 15 and be completed by the end of August. The landscaping will be done in September.
The council accepted the bids and awarded the contract for the 2021 Central Avenue Reconstruction project to Create Construction. The council also approved a construction services proposal with WSB.
APPRAISAL QUOTE FOR PARK EXPANSION
Also during the meeting, the council considered an appraisal quote for a property located at 17 Fifth Street NE, near Boerboom Memorial Park.
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “The fourth of the four single-family homes located on the eastern block of Boerboom Park is now available. I have been in communication with the property owner’s son, who has stated that they would like to sell to the city Osseo.”
This sale would help the city fulfill its goal of expanding the park to the entire block. The city would then be able to plan for a larger city park in the near future.
Grams said the city has to first obtain an appraisal of the property to determine its fair market value. Then city staff and the property owner could negotiate a purchase price for the property. The City Council would have final approval on the sale price.
“We did reach out to a couple of different appraisal groups and did receive a good quote of $600, which includes looking at a number of comps in the Osseo, Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park area,” Grams said.
He recommended the council move forward with the quote for the appraisal to move forward with the future property acquisition. The cost for the appraisal would be paid for from the Park Fund.
The council approved the $600 quote for the appraisal for 17 Fifth Street NE.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a total of $26,818 in fire department vehicle repairs.
ACCEPTED a $2,500 CenterPoint Energy Grant and approved the purchase of three AEDs for the fire department.
RECEIVED the 2020 audit report.
