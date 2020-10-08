The Osseo City Council discussed what to do with repairs to the sidewalk along Central Avenue in front of Steeple Pointe at its Sept. 28 meeting. The sidewalk pavers are deteriorating and are in poor condition.
The council also approved an equipment purchase for the police department.
STEEPLE POINTE SIDEWALK REPAIRS
City Engineer Lee Gustafson told the council that he has had trouble lining up a contractor to do the work removing and replacing the sidewalk on Central Avenue in front of Steeple Pointe. The sidewalk currently is in poor condition based on the inspections by the public works crew.
“We have estimated the work will cost between $75,000 and $80,000,” he said. “I do want to point out that is just for the sidewalk only.”
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman was looking into applying for DEED’s Small Cities Development Program grants, which could provide up to $600,000 for streetscape rehabilitation.
He said there were options for the council. First, they could continue to search for a company to get the work completed this year. The second option would be to postpone all the work until 2021 and include it with work on the city hall block.
City Administrator Riley Grams said the condition of the sidewalk there was a direct result of how that contractor is removing the snow from the sidewalk area.
Councilor Harold Johnson said he felt patching the sidewalk area would be a waste. “I’d rather see us put some kind of signs and if have to tie-off part of the sidewalks or something,” he said. Councilor Mark Schulz agreed and felt the city should just close the sidewalk down for now.
Councilor Larry Stelmach said felt it was safer for pedestrians to have a place to walk instead of the street.
The council voted 3-2 to direct staff to postpone the sidewalk repairs until 2021 and apply for the DEED grants as mentioned, and embark on closing that portion of the sidewalk. Stelmach and Mayor Duane Poppe voted against.
POLICE EQUIPMENT PURCHASE
The council approved the purchase of civil unrest equipment.
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson asked for the equipment that would be used to help officers with mobile field force tactics if necessary. Osseo officers have been trained with these tactics, but never have had the equipment.
“It’s sad,” he said. “I never really thought I would ever need this type of equipment for the city of Osseo, but I think in our day and time, that there could be a law enforcement contact that does go bad. I want to be ahead of the game.”
The equipment includes a helmet, shield, gas mask, arm and leg covers, and a mini shield. The total cost for this equipment is $11,471 for seven officers. Everything will come with a bag that each officer will have with them in the squad.
“I don’t think we have anybody that is a member of our department that ever wants to have to utilize this type of equipment,” Stelmach said. “On the same hand, most of us have a fire extinguisher in our house, not because we want to use it.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the waiver of utility penalty fees for the third and four quarter utility bills.
SET the truth and taxation public hearing meeting for Monday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.
APPROVED the request for proposals for the water meter replacement project.
DECLARED the 2005 Chevrolet flatbed as surplus property.
