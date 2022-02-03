The Osseo City Council discussed purchases for the fire department from the Osseo Fire Department Relief Association’s Charitable Gambling Fund at its Jan. 24 meeting.
The association recently donated $109,250 to the city for its fire equipment fund for various projects and hydrant testing and painting. Some of the donated money would also be used for a future fire truck purchase, and was placed in the capital improvement plan equipment fund.
“We can’t guarantee donations this large every year, and we certainly can’t bank on it, but what we do have available it’s nice to make the most of it,” said Fire Chief Mike Phenow.
Various projects
The various projects have been identified by members of the fire department throughout 2021. A total of $53,319 of the donations will be used for these projects, including upgrades to the OSHA station and eye-washing station for better job safety and OSHA compliance.
The department also hopes to purchase four multi-gas hand-held monitors, an automated calibration system and a four-port charger that would be used to monitor flammable, toxic or other dangerous environments at gas leaks, carbon monoxide incidents, hazardous incidents and structure fires. “We have some,” Phenow said. “They are fairly old and due to be replaced.”
Extrication tools would be purchased. The tools would be a battery-powered cutter, spreader, ram, extension pipe, batteries and charges. The department currently has one set in the rescue truck, which would be used, but the new set would be more powerful and easier to use.
Twelve 50-foot length hoses would also be purchased to replace the department’s aging hoses.
The last project would be to use a Minnesota OSHA grant, which the department hopes to receive, to go toward the purchase of bunker gear. “We are hopeful, and have good reason to believe, that we will secure $10,000 in matching funds for the gear,” Phenow said.
Hydrant testing, painting
Another portion of the donation, a total of $14,320, will be used to test all and repaint 80 of the city’s 118 fire hydrants. “There are a majority of them that are in need of repair as the paint is wearing off,” he said.
The testing would be for static pressure, residual pressure and flow rate. Phenow said depending on if a hydrant has a lower pressure or higher pressure flow, the caps on the hydrant could be painted a specific color to better assist the firefighters during an emergency.
This would begin in the spring.
Future truck purchase
Finally, the remaining $41,611 would eventually go toward the purchase of a fire truck
Phenow said the department plans to replace the tanker truck in 2025. The truck was originally purchased in 2004. After 20 years, the trucks are recommended to be taken out of service.
“The city has been transferring funds to the CIP for this purpose for a number of years,” he said. “The Relief Association has committed to trying to donate at least $30,000 a year for that purpose. And we’ve been able to hit that every year.”
Council discussion
The City Council weighed in on the requests for the fire department.
Councilor Larry Stelmach thanked the association for its hard work in getting the donations. “That is really appreciated,” he said.
He did question if the delivery and transportation fees were included in the quotes, and if not, what would those be. Phenow said most do not have those quotes. “There may be some slight adjustments to these projects as we go forward,” he said.
Stelmach asked if the council could wait to approve the items until a future meeting, but did not want to hold things up. Phenow said it could wait, but it would take more administrative time to prepare things.
“Sometimes the actual shipping cannot be calculated until the order is placed,” Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said.
Phenow said hoped the council could approve the whole basket of projects, which could come in costs higher or lower than anticipated.
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “In the past, we have done other purchases similarly to what Mike is talking about, where the council will approve the project or quotes. I have full faith in all my department heads to get and obtained the best prices available.”
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said she was comfortable moving ahead with the request, as Phenow would work to stay within the donation amount when making the purchases.
The council unanimously approved the purchases for the fire department using charitable gambling donations.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED draft request for proposal document for solid waste collection services for the city and its residents. The existing contract expires April 30. The new contract would last for five years.
FORMALLY approved for a seized 2001 Ford explorer and a seized 2008 Mercury Mariner surplus to be sold at auction.
APPROVED the fee schedule for 2022. Updated fees for electrical services and utility charges were added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.