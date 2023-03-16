At its March 13 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved new sanitary sewer rates for 2023. The water rates will be approved after the March 27 work session.
The city has been working with its financial advisory firm Ehlers on a water and sewer utility rate study.
At a work session last month, it was discovered that before 2022, the city implemented winter quarter averaging for single-family sewer customers. This averaging involves residential customers paying for sewer based on their first-quarter water consumption. This was accidentally stopped for 2022.
The council directed the advisors to work on bringing the winter quarter averaging back for 2023.
Rebecca Kurtz, with Ehlers, said, “We are recommending the council adopt the 2023 sewer rates effective Jan. 1.”
There was a consensus about the sewer rates among the council at the work session.
Kurtz said the 2023 sewer rates are $58.77 for the base rate (an increase of $3.33) and $11.31 for the usage rate (an increase of 70 cents). The base rate includes the first 15,000 gallons. The winter quarter averaging will also be back in 2023.
There was also talk of credits for certain sewer users in Osseo. “It is expected that single-family residential customers who receive a credit would be those that, first, used more water per quarter from April through December as compared to their January through March in 2022, and used more than 15,000 gallons of water per quarter during that same period of time from April through December,” Kurtz said.
She said that those who will be getting the credit will be receiving a letter from the city. Those residents can expect to see the credit on their third-quarter utility bills in the fall. This will give city staff enough time to make the calculations.
The water rates will be discussed at the March 27 work session, with final approval in April.
“We also understood at our last work session, that you would like to see some additional options related to the water rates,” Kurtz said.
She said Ehlers will bring several water user options scenarios at the March 27 work session.
Code enforcement ordinance
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson asked the City Council to consider approving a first reading of an ordinance adding a chapter to the city code regarding which city employees and reserve officers can issue citations for ordinance violations.
This would name certain city employees that could issue citations, other than police officers, for ordinance violations. Those people that could issue citations include peace officers, community service officers, reserve officers, code enforcement officers, building or rental inspectors and the fire marshal.
“This is something we have been working on,” Mikkelson said. “It has gone to the Public Safety Committee and was validated there, then brought to the City Council during a work session.”
The fire chief also reviewed the draft of the ordinance amendment.
Mikkelson said this would allow reserve officers to issue citations, and potentially community service officers or a code enforcement officer if the city creates those positions in the future.
The council approved the first reading of the ordinance adding to code enforcement.
Other
In other action, the council:
WENT into a closed session to discuss an employee performance review for Officer Mike Smith. A summary of the closed session will be presented at the March 27 meeting.
APPROVED ratifying the bylaws of the Osseo Fire Department Relief Association.
APPROVED the hiring of firefighter Andreas Aristidou and the resignation of firefighters Erin Lynne.
ADOPTED a resolution accepting and approving a $52,762 grant agreement between the city and the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services for the improvement of publicly owned infrastructure in the 2022 sewer lining project.
ADOPTED the boundary changes between the Shingle Creek and West Mississippi Watershed Districts.
