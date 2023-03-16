At its March 13 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved new sanitary sewer rates for 2023. The water rates will be approved after the March 27 work session.

The city has been working with its financial advisory firm Ehlers on a water and sewer utility rate study.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments