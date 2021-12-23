At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Osseo City Council adopted its 2022 budget and tax levy.
City Administrator Riley Grams presented the City Council with a fully-balanced budget, which includes a 2.43% increase in the tax levy.
Proposed expenditures are $3.08 million, or an 8.39% increase over the 2021 adopted budget.
“There are a couple of big reasons for some of those increases,” he said. There will be full-time and part-time cost of living adjustments set at 5.4%. In 2022 some of the other increases include a one-time paid time off payout to the city clerk upon her retirement, mid-term election costs, city-covered employee medical and dental costs up by 9%, and increases in technology and IT security costs.
Proposed 2022 revenues are $1.33 million, or an increase of 9.48% over 2021.
“There are some minor increases and decreases throughout the entire revenue side of the budget,” Grams said. He said revenues were primarily focused on increases in franchise fees, city-issued permits, police fines/forfeitures, community center rentals, beautification donations, youth and teen recreation revenue and rentals from the gateway sign.
The city will be receiving about $332 more in Local Government Aid in 2022, totaling $649,929.
Grams said to fully balance the 2022 budget, the city must levy taxes from all Osseo properties to cover the expected gap in the budget.
The tax levy amount is $1.74 million, meaning the final tax levy will be an increase of $37,120 in 2022 (an increase of 2.43%).
“In 2021, we set an all-time new high for the average home value in Osseo at $228,000,” Grams said. “Over the course of 2021, the average home sale price was $265,700. It’s the same story we’ve had over the past couple of years. Home values are going up.”
Grams said about 60% of single-family properties will see a tax increase between $1 and $250 for next year.
An average home in the city will see its tax dollars going to the city (37%), Osseo Area School District (30%), Hennepin County (27%), and the rest going to other districts.
A home with a value of $230,000 would see an increase of about $21 in the city the portion of their taxes and an increase of about $30 in the county’s portion for 2022.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.