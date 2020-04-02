At its March 23 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved a revised employment agreement with Police Chief Shane Mikkelson.
The council also accepted a safety grant on behalf of the Osseo Fire Department.
AGREEMENT WITH CHIEF MIKKELSON
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “Recently, Chief [Shane] Mikkelson approached me looking to have a couple of the aspects of his employment agreement updated.”
The city and Chief Mikkelson entered into the original employment agreement in January 2015 when Mikkelson was promoted to police chief.
Chief Mikkelson met with Grams and the council’s Human Resource Committee (councilors Mark Schulz and Larry Stelmach) to talk about revisions to Mikkelson’s employment agreement. There were six revisions.
The first would be to have Mikkelson’s employment agreement formatted to follow the city’s new format.
Secondly, update the agreement to reflect the newly-approved Osseo Personnel Policy, specifically the move from sick/vacation to paid time off.
Third, would be to change the health insurance benefit to state Mikkelson so he would be eligible for the higher benefit amount between city employees benefit amount and the negotiated police union contract.
Fourth, would allow Mikkelson to cash out accrued and unused PTO hours during the year at his current rate of pay.
Fifth, increase the retire health insurance benefit from 55% to 65%.
Finally, the contract would also allow Mikkelson to have a take-home vehicle in order to respond to emergency calls at any time. The city would need to plan for a new vehicle purchase through the equipment capital improvement plan. “Currently, Mikkelson is the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator and his on-call 24 hours, seven days a week,” Grams added.
Councilor Schulz said he felt comfortable with going ahead with all six revisions. He added, “I know that the chief is a very valuable employee to our municipality.”
Grams said this vehicle was budgeted for in 2020. Mikkelson said he was not looking at getting a vehicle for him until closer to 2021. “I have a feeling with waiting almost two years for our current squad replacement, I don’t think there is any way this will be up and running and me actually using it until then.”
The council approved the revised employment agreement with Police Chief Mikkelson.
ACCEPT SAFETY GRANT
Also during the meeting, the council accepted a $10,000 Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration Safety Grant and approved the purchase of six new sets of firefighter turnout gear for the Osseo Fire Department.
Fire Chief Tim Phenow said firefighter and Osseo Fire Department Relief Association Gambling Manager Dave Jorgenson applied for the safety grant from OSHA in February. On March 10, the fire department was notified of the approval for the grant.
This $10,000 grant is a dollar-for-dollar match. Phenow said the cost for six new sets of turnout gear (coat, pants, boots and gloves) totals $21,077. The Osseo Fire Department Relief Association approved a donation from its charitable gambling fund of $11,000 to cover the remaining cost the grant doesn’t cover.
Mayor Duane Poppe said, “It looks great. Thanks for all the work on that.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a conditional use permit for a lawncare and snow removal business at 332 Second St. SE.
APPROVED the second reading and adoption of the Census Worker Access Ordinance. This allows Census Bureau workers access into multi-family properties within the city.
APPROVED the hiring of Joshua Lunde to the public works maintenance position.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
