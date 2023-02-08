Residents spoke out about high utility bills at the Osseo City Council’s Jan. 30 work session, where a consultant presented on its ongoing study of the issue.

Jessica Cook, with Ehlers and Associates, told the council, “[Maple Grove] is including in their costs to you, all of their costs for storing, distributing and billing their own customers. In my opinion, you’re overpaying the city of Maple Grove.”

