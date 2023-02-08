Residents spoke out about high utility bills at the Osseo City Council’s Jan. 30 work session, where a consultant presented on its ongoing study of the issue.
Jessica Cook, with Ehlers and Associates, told the council, “[Maple Grove] is including in their costs to you, all of their costs for storing, distributing and billing their own customers. In my opinion, you’re overpaying the city of Maple Grove.”
In November, the City Council froze rates and directed city staff to move forward with a utility rate study to create and implement a new rate structure beginning April 1.
Cook told the City Council that the financial advisory firm is in the middle of the study.
She said they still need the year-end information that is being pulled together. Twelve months of data were also needed, and the city got new water meters within the last year.
Enterprise funds, such as water and sewer utility funds, should be self-sufficient. Cook stated that the revenues into the funds can go up and down depending on the weather and water usage.
Cook said the sewer rates pay for collection systems, sewer treatment and operations. The water rates pay for distribution systems, purchasing water from Maple Grove and operations.
Cook mentioned that historically Maple Grove has had some of the lowest water rates in the area. “Some of that is they are lucky, they are sitting on a really nice aquifer that doesn’t require extensive treatment,” she said. “The question that comes up is, ‘If I live in Osseo, why do I pay so much more for my water?’”
Cook said one of the reasons was the terms of the contract, which states that Osseo pays more for its wholesale water than Maple Grove residents pay in retail.
One recommendation from Ehlers is for the city to renegotiate the contract with Maple Grove. The current contract runs until 2026.
In the last few years, the city has completed several major capital improvements, including lift stations and sewer mains ($1.3 million), new monitoring program and software ($440,000), sewer jetter ($365,000), water meters ($375,000) and sewer mains ($750,000).
Another cost pressure is from Metropolitan Council and Environmental Services, according to Cook. She said the sewer treatment division has increased from $164,279 in 2019 to $215,219 in 2023.
The current residential water rate structure has a base meter fee of $21.84 per quarter for single-family customers. Three tiers charge between $4.37 and $6.83 per 1,000 gallons.
The current residential sewer structure has a base fee of $55.44 per quarter, which includes 15,000 gallons. There is a fee of $10.67 per 1,000 gallons over the 15,000 gallons.
“One of the things I think is causing some heartburn right now, is there was the decision made not to do winter quarter averaging,” Cook said. The averaging is a billing practice that “acknowledges that there is a lot of water use in the summer that is outdoor water use and is not going down the drain.”
She added that the averaging only would bill residential customers for the water use in the winter quarter months. An option would be to adopt winter quarter averaging.
“Back in 2020, we discussed winter quarter averaging as an option,” she said. “The decision, at that time, was not to pursue it.”
During the presentation, Cook stated that a lower-volume user (8,000 gallons of water and 8,000 gallons of sewer) would see on average a $100 utility bill.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said, “This is skewed, because I am a low-volume user and I don’t come near the 8,000 gallons and my standard bill is $142.”
Cook said the stormwater charges are in the $40 range, which was not included in the presentation.
The higher-volume users (36,000 gallons of water and 15,000 gallons of sewer) would see an average bill of just over $450.
Council comments
The councilors expressed their thoughts and concerns with the current utility rates.
Councilor Harold Johnson said, “The biggest complaint, and the one that needs to be corrected, is the usage of water for irrigation. That sewer charge is excessively higher than any city around here.”
Councilor Alicia Vickerman questioned whether the city would still be able to afford its bills related to water and sewer costs if it decided to use winter quarter averaging. Cook said what is presented with the completed rate study will be sufficient for the city to pay all the bills.
Mayor Duane Poppe said the city had winter quarter averaging in 2021, but stopped in 2022.
Councilor Mark Schulz said maybe the city could look into getting its water from somewhere else. “If the council gave direction to look at those things, that gives us more negotiation power when all of a sudden we go to Maple Grove,” he said. “I really don’t think the renegotiation with Maple Grove, no matter what we put at them, is going to be an effective strategy.”
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said that looking into connecting with other cities for water might be an option. She also suggested creating an even lower-tier option for low-volume users.
Poppe said a lot of what residents were upset about charges during the summer months and the billing. “When you’re getting $800, $900 sanitary sewer bills, and the rest of the year they are $50, $60, that’s the big component,” he said.
Resident comments
Several residents expressed their thoughts to the City Council.
Kenny Nelson suggested that in the future the city look to plan for system upgrades and new equipment.
Kathleen Gette stated she is a low-water consumer. “But when I got my bill for over $600, I didn’t know what was happening,” she said. She sent letters and wanted to know how and why the winter quarter averaging was stopped.
Gette mentioned her bills in February and May of last year were around $150. Her August bill was $448 and her November bill was $611.
“The winter quarter averaging would have made a bid difference,” she added.
Gette asked city staff about reimbursement for overcharges in the utility billing. She said the city administrator responded in an email stating, “The city is not issuing any refunds or recalculations at this time, unless expressly directed by the City Council.”
Gette asked the council how that could happen. Councilor Schulz said refunds were a possibility, but it would have to be further looked into.
Next steps
Ehlers plans to come back to the City Council this month with recommendations for any future action. The purpose of the work session was to provide the council with background so that the City Council can provide city staff with specific direction on what it believes the utility rate structure should look like, and what specific costs should be incorporated into those rates.
