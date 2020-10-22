At its Oct. 12 meeting, the Osseo City Council received an update on the city’s state of emergency related to COVID-19.
The council also received an update on the EDA COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
City Administrator Riley Grams presented the council with an update on the city’s state of emergency under the current pandemic.
He said this year’s final community event in the city is Minidazzle. Typically, this event takes place on the first Friday evening in December. That would be Dec. 4 this year. “We are trying to keep the event as normal as possible, while still abiding by all the pandemic guidelines,” Grams said.
The city’s Emergency Management Team has discussed options for this year’s event and forwarded those on to the council for consideration. The recommendations include hosting the event Dec. 4, with no activities inside of the Osseo Community Center. Food and hot chocolate will not be served. The Minidazzle parade will go on as usual down Central Avenue and ending at Boerboom Park. Santa will arrive at the end of the parade. Kids may drop off wish lists with Santa and grab a goodie bag. There will be no pictures with Santa this year. The bonfire on Fifth Street NE will happen.
Grams also mentioned how the city plans to handle the Osseo Seniors group moving back into the community center. “When we reopened City Hall, we did not allow the Osseo Seniors to return back because they were at the highest risk category,” he said. “They had been meeting outside near the patio outside and doing very well. But it’s starting to get colder.”
He added that Ann Schneider, the Osseo Senior Coordinator, reached out to city staff with a plan to bring the seniors back inside the community center for its events. Typically, the group would play games and cards on Tuesdays and Thursdays pre-pandemic.
“We are not going to allow cards to be played by the seniors,” Grams said. The reasons included: not being able to socially distance, and not being able to sanitize the cards after each use.
The Emergency Management Team came up with the following options for the Osseo Seniors. Bingo would be played on Tuesdays with the full room, with no more than two people per table and a maximum of 30 people in the room total. Single-use bingo cards would be used. Participants must bring their own blotters. No homemade food or beverage is allowed and no sharing of food. Masks will be required inside. Everyone will need to sign in when they arrive, along with providing a phone number. Temperatures may also be taken. Regular cleaning will be done in the room.
“Ann did mention that if we did have a maximum limit on the number of people within the room, she’d more than happy to set up a call tree where someone would call in and say ‘Hey, I want to come in next week,’” Grams said. This would create a reservation-type of system with a first-come, first-served.
Councilor Harold Johnson asked if the city had a working thermometer. Grams said there were still CARES Funds available to the city to purchase one.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the recommendations for Minidazzle and the Osseo Seniors. Councilor Mark Schulz was absent.
SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS
In a related matter, the council also received an update on the EDA COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program. This program helped out small businesses with pandemic-related expenses.
There were a total of 51 applications for the program. Grams said there is one pending grant that is waiting to be paid out pending further data from the business. The city is no longer accepting applications for this program.
“We will have exhausted all the funds towards this program that we have,” he added.
The was $149,743 in funds used for the grant program, made possible by the CARES Act funds. Businesses could apply for grants up to $3,000.
“Overwhelming success,” he said. “I want to thank the EDA members and the council members for putting that program together and approving it and getting this money in the hands of the people who need it the most.”
