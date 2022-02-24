At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Osseo City Council received annual reporters from the chiefs of the police and fire departments. These reports gave the council members a breakdown of what each of the departments went through in 2021.
Police update
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said staff levels in the department shifted. “In 2021, we did lose two officers,” he said. “They left for another city. Then we replaced them with two new full-time officers. We were able to promote from our part-time staff, so that worked out fairly well for us.”
Part-time officers ranged from five to seven officers in 2021. The department has a total of seven full-time officers.
The department had a total of 9,300 case numbers last year. These include calls for service (911 calls), officer-initiated contacts, and office duties requiring a case number (such as background checks and firearm permit checks).
“Those cases are the second-highest we’ve ever had,” he said. “In 2020, we had a little over 10,000 case numbers.”
Mikkelson said the cases kept his officers and the department “quite busy.” Before 2020, the department averaged 7,000-8,000 calls.
He said the department was able to be staffed well during the trials of ex-officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter.
“We were able to start a chaplain program,” he said. “We have two [chaplains] that came out of the city of Osseo. We’re currently looking for more.”
The department works with the Brooklyn Park and Champlin police departments on a joint chaplain program. Mikkelson said the two chaplains from Osseo have been called out to assist with police calls needing this type of service, but not within the city of Osseo yet.
Digital speed signs were purchased. These signs can be moved around the city for any speed issues that may need addressing.
“I’m a big fan of those signs that were put up to identify how fast somebody is going,” Councilor Larry Stelmach said. “I would like to see a couple more of those come before the council so we can get more of those in the city.”
The department’s policy manual was redesigned, which hadn’t been done since 2010.
Looking forward to this year, Mikkelson said the department is down one officer and the challenge is to hire an officer to fill that position. “We’re hopeful that we can find a candidate to replace Officer Englund,” he said. “Right now there are some issues with just the [small] number of candidates within the pool to become police officers.”
He will also be working on overhauling the city’s Emergency Management Plan this year to bring forward to the council. “With some of the incidents going on within law enforcement, with some of the civil unrest, there’s going to be additional pages added to our Emergency Management Plan to really be prepared for some of that.”
“I’m thankful that [the officers] are still able to be out there on top of handling some of those more bureaucratic issues,” Councilor Alicia Vickerman said.
Fire update
Fire Chief Mike Phenow said last year, the department hired three new firefighters but five resigned.
Recruiting efforts paused in 2020 due to the pandemic, but began again last summer. The pandemic also had some of the trainings done remotely.
“We will keep that as a top priority, keep trying to get the word out, and get candidates,” he said.
The department responded to 320 calls last year, including mutual aid calls. Phenow said this was pretty typical.
In 2021, several grants and donations were given to the department. A $30,000 donation from the Osseo Fire Relief Association will be used for the future purchase of a fire truck. A $2,500 matching grant from the CenterPoint Community Safety Grant program was used to purchase three new AEDs.
The Relief Association also donated $20,000 for repairs to the trucks. A total of $4,914 in matching funds from the Minnesota DNR’s Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Program was used to purchase 21 new pagers.
Another grant of $3,640 was awarded to the department from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education for training reimbursement. The department also received $16,918 from the State of Minnesota’s Fire State Aid program.
Businesses and citizens provided $2,174 in donations. Phenow added the department was able to secure more than $120,000 in outside funding.
They are working on a department manual, which will be coming before the City Council this year. The first pieces of the new Field Operations Guides were completed and put into place. This guide will be further expanded this year.
Two new custom-built mezzanines were installed in the station to help with the storage of equipment.
Phenow said looking ahead to this year, he hopes to see operations for the department going back to more standard ways.
“We are at 24 members,” he said. “We need to continue pound the pavement on that and try to bring in more people, get them through training.”
“It’s been great that the Relief Association has helped the city as much as they have,” said Councilor Juliana Hultstrom after the chief’s presentation. “It’s greatly appreciated.”
Other
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED the resignation of full-time police officer Nick Englund. His last day was Feb. 17, and he will now be working for the Champlin Police Department.
APPROVED the posting for a full-time police officer position.
