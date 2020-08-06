At its July 27 meeting, the Osseo City Council received an update on items related to COVID-19, including the mask order and future city events.
The council also talked about the proposed body-worn camera policy for the police department.
COVID-19 UPDATE
City Administrator Riley Grams said since Gov.r Tim Walz signed the order requiring all Minnesotans to wear a mask or face covering indoors to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the city has been working on how to handle the order locally.
“Scrambled and met with the Emergency Management Team to discuss how we were going to handle some of the potential issues that might arise in our city from this new executive order,” he said. “We looked at it from a public perspective and what would happen in the general public, but also internally here in City Hall and amongst our staff members.”
Grams also said the team talked about how the police department should handle the mask order. The state order says that some local law enforcement agencies may be required to assist in situations were businesses or customers are not following the mandate.
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said, “This mandate really put us in an interesting spot given current events with our public views law enforcement. I don’t think it’s everyone, but you have people out there who are angry.”
Mikkelson added the officers will be responding to person-to-person issues with a phone call. As for businesses dealing with a customer not wearing a mask after being asked to, an officer will respond as it can be considered a trespassing issue.
Grams also updated the council on the EDA COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program. He said there were 33 grant applications, totaling $87,934 in requests. The EDA program would use CARES Act Funds to help local small businesses with grants up to $3,000.
He added Intermarque had postponed its spring car show earlier this year, but has since decided to cancel the show until next year.
“One of the other events the city did postpone was the spring clean up event,” Grams said. “We turned it into a fall clean up event set for Oct. 3. The council should decide here tonight how you want to proceed with that event.”
He added Public Works Director Nick Waldbillig has some concerns with employees handling household items along with cash on site. As a cashless option is being looked at.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said she respects Waldbillig’s concerns. She said would be okay with canceling the cleanup event and hosting it next spring, but would go along with the rest of the council if it preferred to host the event in October with proper precautions.
Councilor Larry Stelmach asked how the receivers of the items feel about the event. Waldbillig said Randy’s Sanitation is willing to come and participate.
Councilor Mark Schulz said he was most concerned with the payment options. “Cash can be handled a lot easier, to be honest, than any other type of transaction,” he said. “All the person has to do is have gloves on and a mask.”
Waldbillig said maybe it could be advertised that residents bring exact cash or write a check. Mayor Duane Poppe added that maybe residents can unload their own items.
The council recommended keeping the clean up day for Oct. 3, as long as Randy’s can provide extra staff. The city would have one Osseo public works employee available, residents will unload their own items and residents should try and bring exact cash.
The Night to Unite event is still planned for Oct. 6 at this point. This year Mikkelson recommended hosting block parties only instead of a larger city-wide event at City Hall.
POLICE BODY-WORN CAMERA POLICY
The council was updated on the new policy for use of body-worn cameras in the police department.
The department had been taking public comments on the policy since June 22. Chief Mikkelson said he received three emails, which were in support.
An email from Kenny Nelson expressed concern about not allowing a superior officer to tell another officer to turn off their body camera. Mikkelson said there are times when sensitive data is present and the body camera should be turned off.
“I can’t think off the top of my head of any scenario where it would be OK to turn off a body camera, but on the same token I don’t want to take that away from supervisors in case there is information that is sensitive or there is something that shouldn’t be made public during a search warrant or during their job,” Mikkelson said.
The council approved the body camera policy as written.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the purchase of a 2021 Ford Explorer with a camera. This new squad will replace the 2017 Ford Explorer and is part of the four-year replacement schedule.
APPROVED the 2020 tech upgrade plan.
ACCEPTED the resignation of part-time police officer Adam Rolshouse.
