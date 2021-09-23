The Osseo City Council was notified the city received funding from the American Rescue Plan at its Sept. 13 meeting. The council also considered a grant for the Osseo Fire Department.
The city also announced Sept. 20 that the reconstruction project along the portion of Central Avenue in front of City Hall begins next week. The contractor will start removing the paver sidewalks in front of City Hall and Steeple Pointe. The following week, starting Oct. 4, the contractor will close Central Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Streets to remove pavers in the roadway.
Access to Central Avenue businesses will not be affected. There will be a detour posted on the city’s website later next week. The entire project is anticipated to be completed by the end of October.
AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDS
At the Sept. 13 meeting, City Administrator Riley Grams said the city was allocated $287,490 from the American Rescue Plan.
“Cities under 50,000 in population must make certification to Minnesota Management and Budget prior to accepting their allocation of ARP funding,” he said. “We worked with the League of Minnesota Cities to recommend a resolution that we have created to give us authority to take those steps as soon as they are available.”
Congress adopted the American Rescue Plan Act in March, which included $65 billion in recovery funds for cities across the country.
Grams added that the resolution would allow the city to collect its share of ARP funding from the state.
The council accepted the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
FIRE DEPARTMENT GRANT
In other matters, the council heard from Fire Chief Mike Phenow about an assistance grant.
“We were awarded a grant from the Minnesota DNR’s Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Program in the amount of $4,914,” he said.
The department would like to use the grant funds to purchase 21 new multi-frequency pagers.
The current pagers firefighters are using are older and single-frequency (or single-channel) pagers. They can only be programmed to monitor one radio frequency, and currently, that channel is the Hennepin County Fire Main channel. According to Phenow’s staff report, most fire departments in the county, including Osseo, are dispatched by the dispatch division of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
There has been an increase in the volume of calls, according to Phenow, which can “crowd airwaves” and lead to delays in initial pages going out.
He said the solution is to have multi-channel pagers that can be programmed to listen to radio traffic from several channels and allow firefighters to get all the necessary information as quickly as possible.
The Osseo Fire Relief Association also provided the department with a matching $4,914 donation to cover the remainder of the costs for the purchase of the 21 new pagers.
“There is no cost to the city,” Phenow said.
Councilor Harold Johnson asked, “How many active firemen do you have now?” Phenow said there were 24 active firefighters. He added in the long-run he would like to have a total of 30 of the pagers, but will seek other sources of funding to purchase the remaining pagers in the future.
Johnson wondered why the department did not ask for a larger grant. Phenow said the max grant amount allowed was $5,000.
The council accepted the grant and approved the purchase of the pagers.
