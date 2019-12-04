The Osseo City Council hosted the first of its truth and taxation hearing for 2020 at is Monday, Nov. 25, meeting.
The council also received its utility rate study and considered an agreement for more public parking.
Also during the meeting the council went into a closed session to review the Law Enforcement Labor Services contract for 2020-22. Councilor Mark Schulz said, “We went into closed session to review the proposed labor agreement, review our negotiation with our police department. It was a successful negotiation.” The council then approved the contract..
TRUTH IN TAXATION
The council hosted its truth and taxation hearing at the meeting.
City Administrator Riley Grams said the properties city tax portion went down by 20% this year with the preliminary budget. There is another group of single-family residential properties’ city taxes seeing a 20% increase.
“The average preliminary property tax in Osseo either stayed the same or decreased by 4.9% (28% of properties fell into that range) or stayed the same or increased by 4.9% (38% of properties),” he said.
The city’s property tax is determined by the change in value of the property (set by the Hennepin County Tax Assessor) and the change in the city tax rate.
The preliminary tax levy shows an increase in the tax rate from 2019 (60.01%) to 2020 (67.77%). This is an increase of 7.76%.
“Total proposed city levy is up $236,564 from 2019 to 2020,” Grams said. “All Osseo properties are being asked to pay this amount more for 2020 versus what they paid in 2019. This includes general property taxes as well as fiscal disparities.”
Expenditures are estimated to increase $255,741 or 9.75% more than in 2019. Non-tax levy revenues are estimated to increase $19,178 in 2020, or a 1.64% increase.
Grams said resident’s property taxes go to: the city (16.25% proposed increase in 2020), Hennepin County (0.06% decrease), Osseo Area School District (6.22% decrease) and other (3.73% increase). These figures came from Hennepin County.
The council will continue the truth and taxation hearing at the Dec. 9 meeting.
UTILITY RATE STUDY
In other matters, financial consultant Jessica Cook presented a utility rate study for the fund balances for water, sanitary sewer and storm water.
The study looked to make sure there are adequate utility fund balances being met based on future projected capital equipment and maintenance costs.
“Your utilities have been well managed,” Cook said. “You’ve had stable rates and you have adequate cash in utility [funds].”
New cost pressures for the utilities are coming up. The contract for water from Maple Grove is increasing by 5% each year. There is increasing costs of sewer disposal charges of about 5%. There will be increasing capital costs required to maintain infrastructure.
The water fund has several capital improvement projects, but the major project would be new water meters ($365,000) next year. Starting in 2026, the fund would start to run out of cash.
“We are proposing a new rate structure in 2020,” Cook said. “We aren’t actually proposing generating a lot more revenue in 2020, we’re just trying to reconfigure the rate structure.” There would be 4.5% annual increases starting in 2021.
The sanitary sewer fund has two big projects coming up between 2020 and 2024. These include a sanitary pipe rehab project and work at the lift stations. Cook said the city would see a “perilous” cash balance starting in 2023 if there were no revenue increase.
“To prevent this situation we are looking at a modest rate increase of 1.5% each year beginning in 2020,” she said.
The storm water fund upcoming projects include storm pipe rehab, sewer jetter and a street sweeper. Negative cash fund balances would begin in 2026.
“A 5.5% annual rate increase is needed,” Cook said. There would be no rate structure proposed for 2020.
The council accepted the utility rate study from Ehlers. The council then adopted resolutions setting the water user, sanitary sewer, and storm water fees for 2020. All utility rates take effect beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
Moving forward, staff will review the projections based on the fees and make a recommendation to the council in 2021.
PUBLIC PARKING AGREEMENT
Also during the meeting, the council looked at creating more public parking options for the city.
“As you know the City Council is always looking for additional public parking options in the downtown area in order to support or local businesses,” Grams said. “Recently, an idea came to the council about working with the property owner located at 233 First Ave. N.E. (the old pharmacy building) in order to use the back parking lot as public parking.”
The owner, Connie Aho, was approached by city staff and a public parking agreement was negotiated.
Grams added the agreement makes the parking lot available and accessible to the general public in support of the downtown businesses and would be open all days of the week and at all times, except if there are designated lot improvements or maintenance planned for the lot.
In exchange for this use, the city has agreed to provide snow removal services to the parking lot. The city would not be making or paying for any maintenance for the lot.
“This specific arrangement will allow us, specifically Central Avenue businesses, to have additional parking,” Councilor Mark Schulz said. He gave an example like places like Nola, which doesn’t have any off street parking.
The council then approved the public parking agreement at 233 First Ave. N.E.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hiring of Officer David Johnson as a part-time police officer.
APPROVED the internal posting for a new full-time police officer for the Osseo Police Department.
APPROVED the “new” liquor license for on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor for Yellow Tree Theatre. This is due to a name change on the license.
APPROVED not waiving the standard coverage provided by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust and limit liability at $500,000 per claim.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.