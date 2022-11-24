The Osseo City Council on Nov. 14 promoted police officer Todd Kintzi to the new position of police lieutenant, effective next year. The council previously approved a request this summer from Police Chief Shane Mikkelson to create a lieutenant position for the department.

The council also approved the hiring of a new full-time police officer.

