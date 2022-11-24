The Osseo City Council on Nov. 14 promoted police officer Todd Kintzi to the new position of police lieutenant, effective next year. The council previously approved a request this summer from Police Chief Shane Mikkelson to create a lieutenant position for the department.
The council also approved the hiring of a new full-time police officer.
Police department promotion
Mikkelson said the lieutenant position was posted internally in October. Officer Kintzi gave his letter of interest and went through an interview process with the HR committee and the city administrator. He has been with the department for 14 years.
“I’m putting Officer Kintzi up here for promotion as a lieutenant,” Mikkelson said. “The reason we are doing that now, instead of next year, is that for me to purchase things that we need to do to make this all flow correctly, I’d like to have that done now.”
There are many steps that need to be taken before Kintzi can be officially sworn in as lieutenant, according to Mikkelson.
“It’s with great pleasure that I make the motion to approve the promotion of Officer Todd Kintzi to Police Lieutenant in 2023,” Councilor Julianna Hultstrom said.
Mikkelson said the promotion of Kintzi to lieutenant will take effect in early 2023.
Police department hire
Also during the meeting, the council approve the hiring of Brett Letourneau as a full-time police officer.
Chief Mikkelson reminded the council that in August, he was permitted to hire a full-time police officer and to promote from within the department to the newly created lieutenant position.
“Brett spent two years as a full-time police officer with St. Anthony and the Mora Police Departments,” he said.
Letourneau was a part-time officer with the Osseo Police Department from 1999 to 2014. “He then when into private business,” according to Mikkelson. “Now he’s ready to come back.”
Letourneau has gone through the interview, background check and psychological assessment, and has been medically cleared to be an officer. He started Nov. 15 on the job.
“Brett, it was my pleasure to go through the interview process with you,” Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said. “You were very impressive and we all felt very confident in this hire.”
Other
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED the 2022 city election results and declared the candidates with the most votes as elected.
APPROVED the hiring of firefighter Erin Lynne. He previously was an Osseo firefighter from Aug. 2002 to March 2014.
ACCEPTED the resignation of firefighters Dylan Kamp and John Nyquist – Kamp because of a family hardship and Nyquist because he is retiring on his 65th birthday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.