The Osseo City Council approved the promotion of firefighter Travis Anderson to Lieutenant 14 at its Feb. 13 meeting.

The lieutenant position within the Osseo Fire Department became vacant when Troy Stalcar stepped down from the position last November. Chief Mike Phenow posted the open position from Nov. 17 to 30, but with no applicants, he reposted from Jan. 4 to 17.

