The Osseo City Council approved the promotion of firefighter Travis Anderson to Lieutenant 14 at its Feb. 13 meeting.
The lieutenant position within the Osseo Fire Department became vacant when Troy Stalcar stepped down from the position last November. Chief Mike Phenow posted the open position from Nov. 17 to 30, but with no applicants, he reposted from Jan. 4 to 17.
“All qualified and interested candidates were encouraged to apply for the position,” Phenow said in a memo to the City Council. “After the second posting, applications were received from two firefighters.”
Two firefighters sent in their applications, which were reviewed by Assistant Fire Chief Derick Haug, Captain 11 Mike Cogswell and Captain 12 Billy Evans. They also interviewed the candidates.
“The candidates were asked a series of 30 questions across 10 categories in an attempt to thoroughly and fairly gauge their knowledge, experience, ability, and vision pertaining to fire ground operations, emergency scenes, equipment, training, commitment, leadership, management, policies, administration and general considerations,” Phenow said in the memo.
Anderson scored the highest and is qualified for the position.
Open forum discussion
Also during the meeting, Councilor Harold Johnson asked if the Osseo City Council could have the responses given to residents during the open forum from the previous week.
“Even though they may have been addressed directly to an individual, I think they should be addressed to the public so that the public also knows the questions being brought up during matters from the floor are being answered,” he said.
City Attorney Mary Tietjen added that was optional for the council.
City Administrator Riley Grams said he notes the questions and people that speak during the open forum and follows up with those he has contact information for.
“Sometimes I don’t have contact information for those individuals,” he said. “If I don’t know somebody, who knows somebody, who knows somebody, it can be difficult.”
Councilor Mark Schulz suggested the sign-in sheet in the council chambers include a place to put contact information for those members of the public in attendance at a meeting. Councilor Alicia Vickerman agreed.
“I think it’s a great way to increase transparency of communication between residents and administration,” Schulz said.
Other
In other action, the council:
SET a work session to begin at 5 p.m. (rather than 6 p.m.) on Monday, Feb. 27. This work session will have the City Council discussing the utility rate study, which may require more time than just an hour.
APPROVED appointing Ann Schneider and Lila Hedlund to the Historical Preservation Commission as citizen appointees. Schneider’s term will end December 2025 and Hedlund’s term will end December 2023.
MENTIONED City Hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, to observe Presidents Day.
