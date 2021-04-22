At its Monday, April 12, meeting, the Osseo City Council took action to denounce racism.
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “I know a number of the council members have reached out to me regarding a recent advertising incident by a local business here in town, wanting the city to have some sort of reaction to that event. Working with a number of council members and the city attorney Mary Tietjen, and we developed this attached resolution denouncing racism and committing to a more equitable community.”
He is referring to an incident at the end of last month where an emailed advertisement from the Osseo Gun Club to its members made a racist statement. Chris Williamson, co-owner of the Osseo Gun Club, released a statement on March 31 stating, “We inadvertently had an email go out talking about magazines without our approval. This email was completely unacceptable and goes against our core principles.” He apologized and stated corrective action was taken with the employee and the email was revised.
Mayor Duane Poppe read the resolution at the April 12 meeting. In part, the motion states, “The Osseo City Council is committed to equity and social justice for all citizens, including racial equity, inclusion, and diversity in all aspects of local government.”
The resolution continued, “Racism causes persistent discrimination and results in disparate outcomes in many areas including but not limited to housing, economic opportunities, health-related issues, access to essential public services, and criminal justice.
“The City Council wishes to publicly denounce racism and encourage all residents and businesses to commit toward a more equitable community,” it said. “This moment is an opportunity for our City and community to acknowledge and better understand how we are all impacted by racist comments and behaviors that have the effect of perpetuating historical and systemic racism in our society.”
The resolution states the council denounces acts of racism in the city, it is committed to progressing toward a more equitable community, it supports efforts to call out and amplify issues of racism and to actively engage with groups that are adversely impacted, and it embraces diversity and stands with all residents of the city.
The full motion can be read on the city’s website under council packets at discoverosseo.com under departments and city council.
The council unanimously adopted the resolution.
“Anything I say kind of seems inadequate,” said Councilor Alicia Vickerman said. “My heart goes out to our neighbors in Brooklyn Center and all the surrounding communities affected. I share feelings of profound sadness and frustration and anger and outrage at the loss of a young black man’s life during a traffic stop.”
She added her gratitude for the council’s adoption of the resolution denouncing racism. “I’d like to thank my fellow council members and mayor for supporting the anti-racism resolution,” she said. “And for recognizing the need for such a resolution at this time in our city. Our reputation has been severely damaged and recognition of the problem we have with racism in our community is the first step forward.”
Councilors Juliana Hultstrom, Harold Johnson and Larry Stelmach agreed.
“I’m proud of the council tonight for standing united against racism,” Stelmach added.
Poppe said this was an important step in a bigger task that is in front of everyone.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the promotion of Blane Anderson from firefighter to Lieutenant 12 for the Osseo Fire Department.
ACCEPTED the resignation of firefighter Breanna Duggan, as she is moving out of the response area.
APPROVED the on-sale liquor license for Red’s Savoy Pizza through the license period of June 30. The business is under new ownership.
APPROVED a communications system subscriber agreement with Hennepin County for the city’s police and fire departments. The agreement allows the radios to stay under the county’s support for maintenance and upkeep.
