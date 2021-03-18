At its Monday, March 8, meeting, the Osseo City Council approved support for the proposed 2021 youth sports and recreation programming for this summer.
The council also considered liquor license fees.
YOUTH SUMMER SPORTS
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman told the council the Parks and Recreation Committee has given its recommendation for the 2021 youth recreation programming provided by RevSports.
“We have worked with RevSports over the last several years to provide this programming,” he said.
RevSports proposed to continue with five-week program sessions that were originally proposed in 2020. There would be three sessions. The first session runs from May 10 to June 16, the second session runs from June 21 to July 21, and the last session runs from July 26 to Aug. 25. There are Monday and Wednesday night options.
Sports classes are for children ages 2 to 12. Programs offered include soccer, softball, baseball and t-ball, basketball, volleyball, tennis and flag football.
Prices range from $39.50 per program for residents and $52.50 for non-residents.
“We are recommending holding pricing at what it was last year,” Amerman said. “RevSports actually suggested that the city could raise prices and would likely maintain similar participation levels. But it was just felt this is just not the year to begin raising prices.”
Councilor Alicia Vickerman asked why the popular soccer programs were broken up into boys and girls. She wondered if it needed to be separated. Amerman said RevSports found that these girls-only programs have increased participation.
The council approved the 2021 class schedule and the registration prices.
Registration is now open for these programs. To learn more, email recreation@ci.osseo.mn.us or visit discoverosseo.com/recreation
LIQUOR LICENSE FEES
The council also looked at the liquor license fees for city businesses. The current license period is from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.
Last May, the council temporarily reduced the on-sale liquor license fees for the first half of the year due to the bar closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 25% of the fees from each license holder were collected.
“We are looking for some direction on how the council would like to proceed with the remainder of the current liquor license fees,” City Administrator Riley Grams said at the March 8 meeting.
He asked the council if it wanted to keep the license fees at 25% for an entire year (ending June 30) or if it wanted the license fees back to normal rates.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said she wanted to see the fees stay at 25% through the end of June. The license holders would then pay the full fee starting in July.
“I agree with what she said, so that what they paid will carry them through June 30,” Councilor Harold Johnson said. “Even though they’ve been allowed to be opened up a little bit more, I think we need to allow them to get a little more with their feet on the ground. Hopefully, by July 1, it will be better.”
Councilors Larry Stelmach and Alicia Vickerman agreed.
The council approved billing 25% for on-sale liquor license fees through the end of June.
In a related matter, the council also talked about the on-sale liquor license fees for the upcoming renewals for the period of July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Grams said renewal notices typically go out to the license holders in late March or early April. “Is there any appetite to change anything for liquor license fees for the 2021-22 period?” he asked.
Stelmach said he was comfortable leaving the fees as is.
Mayor Duane Poppe agreed and said the fees should remain the typical amounts. “ We could revisit if things are just going sideways,” he said.
The council approved leaving the on-sale liquor license fees in the typical amounts, without reductions for July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED reinstating the 10% utility late fee penalty for 2021 starting with the first quarter billing in April.
APPROVED support for the Minnesota Brownfields Grant application for $15,000 to cover the costs of an Environmental Site Assessment and surveys of city properties at 17 Fourth St. NE and two others on that block. The city is looking to demo the home at 17 Fourth St. NE, but an assessment and survey must be completed first. The grant would cover all the proposed costs.
