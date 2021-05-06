The Osseo City Council was asked to create a letter of support for a church’s application for a stairway chairlift at its Monday, April 26, meeting.
The council also hosted an assessment hearing for the 2021 Central Avenue Reconstruction Project.
OSSEO CHURCH CHAIRLIFT
The council was presented with a request to draft a letter of support of an application for a stairway chairlift at Osseo United Methodist Church.
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman said a number of the church’s older members are no longer able to attend services due to the steps required to enter the sanctuary. There is an elevator at the church, but it is more than 60 years old and requires two people to operate.
“The price of replacing the aging elevator in the building is extremely expensive,” Amerman said.
The church is applying for permission to install a stairway chairlift. The chairlift would connect right to the wall along the stairs for those to use who are unable to walk up the flight of stairs themselves.
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry requires that any stairway chairlifts installed at anything other than a private residence must be required to have approval by the Access Review Board.
Amerman said the church felt it would be helpful to their application if it had a letter of support from the city.
Councilors Harold Johnson and Larry Stelmach said this was an easy thing to support and the lift was needed.
The council approved a letter of support for the church’s stairway chairlift project.
CENTRAL AVENUE PROJECT
City Engineer Lee Gustafson, with WSB, came before the council to conduct the assessment hearing for the 2021 Central Avenue Reconstruction Project.
Project plans include the removal of all pavers on Central Avenue and the sidewalks on the block in front of City Hall. These areas would be replaced with colored concrete pavement. The sidewalks in front of Steeple Pointe would also be removed and replaced with concrete.
The project also consists of installing two sets of rectangular rapid flashing beacons at the intersections of Central Avenue and Fourth Avenue and Central Avenue and Fifth Avenue. These beacons will allow motorists to be alerted a pedestrian is in the crosswalk or crossing Central Avenue.
The total cost for the project is $404,583. The city will be paying 100% of the Central Avenue improvement costs in front of City Hall.
Steeple Pointe is the only property that will be assessed for the project. Steeple Pointe will be assessed at 50% of the costs of the sidewalk improvements, or $23,430. The city will pay the remaining 50%.
Gustafson added the city is pursuing funding from a single-purpose application grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Small Cities Development Program, which could cover a good portion of the project. “We are getting closer on that,” he said. “We are currently working with Hennepin County to secure that grant and we’ll know more probably within the next month.”
He added if the city is awarded this grant, no project contracts can be signed before July 1, but the city could award the project in June to a contractor.
There were no comments during the public hearing.
The council adopted the proposed assessments for the 2021 Central Avenue Reconstruction Project.
Construction is anticipated to take place from July 1 to the end of August.
