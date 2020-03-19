Osseo OKs concept plan for Central Avenue streetscape

At its March 9 meeting, the Osseo City Council talked about its thoughts for a Central Avenue streetscape plan.
The city is currently having issues with the pavers deteriorating in the street, parking lanes and sidewalks. Central Avenue was redone with concrete and pavers in 2009. There are also pavers in the road in the block in front of City Hall. These pavers have failed tremendously and council members have said repairs should be made soon.
The council is now looking into options to fix these problems and make the roadway and pedestrian areas safer.
WORK SESSION DISCUSSION
At a Feb. 24 work session, the council was presented with a recommendation from WSB’s Jeff Feulner to make the entire road and sidewalks out of concrete. He stated concrete is easier to maintain, is more durable and creates less of a hazard for pedestrians than walking on pavers.
According to Feulner the pavers used on the boulevard are likely at least halfway through their lifespan.
“Some of those are crumbling and moving around,” he said.
The council decided it preferred to use concrete for the roadway and sidewalks, along with some earth-toned colored concrete used in part of the project area, at the end of the work session. The concrete on the block in front of City Hall would be concrete panels.
CONCEPT PLAN OPTIONS
At it’s March 9 meeting, Feulner presented the council with the final concept options for the Central Avenue streetscape.
The plan will be for the City Hall block and the block in front of Steeple Pointe to be replaced. The remaining blocks along Central Avenue would be upgraded as conditions deteriorate to the point that replacement is necessary.
There were two options for the council regarding the roadway and sidewalks along Central Avenue.
In the first option, the block in front City Hall, the main drive lane would be plain concrete. The parking lanes and crosswalks would be a darker gray-colored concrete. The sidewalks would be made with standard plain concrete with some decorative scoring. Feulner said the boulevard areas would replaced with colored stamped concrete.
The other blocks along Central Avenue with option one, would have the existing concrete pavement remaining untouched. Changes would be made to the sidewalks, switching them over to plain concrete. The boulevards would have the pavers removed and then replaced with stamped colored concrete.
“You would have a unified look throughout the corridor,” he said.
With option two, the only difference along Central Avenue would be use of colored concrete for the sidewalks. “In the long term, if you have to replace a panel or a section of concrete in the sidewalk, colored concrete is harder to match with replacement pieces,” Feulner added.
The trees along Central Avenue would be replaced with another variety, possibly elm trees. “The maple trees that are out there now, there are issues with roots coming out of the ground,” Feulner said. Grates would be proposed inside of the mulch that is currently used.
COUNCIL THOUGHTS
After Feulner’s presentation of the option, the council members gave input on the concepts.
Councilor Mark Schulz had only one problem with the concepts, which was the inclusion trees in the boulevards. “At a recent meeting we approved a study with WSB to determine if we can add boulevard trees throughout the city,” he said. “To my knowledge that hasn’t been completed. So, now we’re almost kind of saying that we don’t need a study.”
He added there was currently a moratorium on placing boulevard trees within the city. He said he felt it was like having one rule for the city and one rule for everyone else. “Which would cause me to not approve either of these design concepts at this time,” Schulz said.
Feulner said the study is for the 2021 residential street project to see if placing trees in the boulevards would be feasible.
City Administrator Riley Grams added the areas of the city were different. One is residential areas, which the study is looking at, and other is a downtown area with concrete, which the study isn’t.
Councilor Harold Johnson said he objected to not putting back trees along Central Avenue.
“That is one of the things Osseo’s Central Avenue is known for, the trees and lighting in the winter,” Johnson said. “I think that we currently have the wrong trees planted there, which are causing us problems with their root system.”
Mayor Duane Poppe asked the council which option each member preferred. Councilors Johnson and Larry Stelmach like the second option better.
“It’s a better look,” Stelmach said. “It’s warmer and it kind of grades back into the grassy areas.”
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said she could go with either option.
Schulz said he preferred option two. He added, “Since this is more of a concept, let’s go to a final design and sort out the tree problem.”
The council then approved the second option for the Central Avenue streetscape plan.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the first reading of the ordinance providing the Census Bureau access to multi-family buildings.
ACCEPTED the resignation of police reserve officer Aaron Fimon.
APPROVED a public works furnace and air conditioner replacement with Comfort Solutions for $7,198.
