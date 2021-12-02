At its Nov. 22 meeting, the Osseo City Council officially accepted the resignation of City Clerk LeAnn Larson. She began her employment with the city in June 1998.
Over the years her responsibilities have included administrative work, preparing and keeping minutes from meetings, maintaining official records of the City Council actions and city agreements, processing business license applications and managing elections for the city.
In her resignation letter, Larson said she was grateful for the support she has received. “I will miss so many people that I have had the pleasure to work with and come to know in my position,” she added in her letter.
Councilor Harold Johnson mentioned the city has not had someone resign after working for the city for as many years as Larson has. He asked if the city was planning something before Larson’s last day.
City Administrator Riley Grams said city staff is working on a retirement-type of party for Larson. “I am working with LeAnn right now,” he said. “She wanted to get past this meeting and have the council approve the resignation, so that it was formalized before we kind of bring everything out to light.”
Her last day with the city is Friday, Dec. 31.
NEW POLICE CHAPLAINS
The City Council also approved the hiring of police chaplains Daniel Burns and Karen Lewis.
Back in July, the council approved the Osseo Police Department Chaplain Program. At that meeting, Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said he had been looking into a chaplain program for quite some time.
The program will use area pastors to assist officers on calls where a chaplain might be needed.
Osseo’s new police chaplain program is combined with the chaplain program of the Brooklyn Park and Champlin police departments.
The pastors will have an ID and jackets. The participating pastor will be put on a list for calls out to an incident. The list would be shared between the three departments and participating clergy members would be put on a rotating schedule.
Burns is currently the pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Osseo. He started at the church in 2015. Burns is also a leader in the Boy Scouts of America in Anoka.
Lewis is currently the pastor at Pathways Church in Osseo. She is the director of all Minnesota pastors in her denomination. She also has special training in conflict management and mentoring.
The next steps will be for Burns and Lewis to be introduced formally to the Osseo, Champlin and Brooklyn Park police departments.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
RECEIVED the feasibility report and called for an improvement hearing for the 2022 alley reconstruction project Monday, Dec. 13. Nine alleys within the city will be replaced with concrete pavement. There will be some minor utility improvements, and some driveway and sidewalk repairs.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.