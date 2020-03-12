The subject of the 2020 street project was discussed at the Monday, March 12, Osseo City Council meeting.
The proposed project area includes Second and Third Avenues NE, between Fourth Street NE and County Road 30.
There would be reconstruction of roadways and repairing or minimal reconstruction of the storm and sanitary sewer, along with full replacement of the curb and gutter. The project would narrow both roads by 3 feet, making them 32 feet wide.
Since last fall, a group of residents have stated they are against proposed sidewalks on the east side of each street.
Also part of the project would be to overlay the south side of the frontage road on County Road 81 bituminous, between McDonald’s and Lynde’s. This would cost $100,000 for the construction and was added to the 2020 street project proposal, but those costs will not be paid for by the residents.
City Engineer Lee Gustafson, with WSB, said the frontage road has water that sits in the middle of street. The center of the road would be higher than the sides, to help with drainage.
City Administrator Riley Grams added the city is concerned waiting to fix the frontage road until Hennepin County reconstructs County Road 81. “Every time we talked to them, it was three years or five years out,” he added. “We couldn’t just continue to wait and wait and wait for them.”
Gustafson gave an update on a water main break that happened on Second Avenue NE about a month ago. “It was fixed with a standard repair clamp,” he said. The cost to repair the water main was about $7,000, which he said was less than $162,000 it would cost to repair the water main on the entire block.
Councilor Mark Schulz said the water main in the area was made of cast iron, which is not very flexible. “I concur with your evaluation on the water main,” he said. “If we have to, as we go down the road, replace some, but if the main itself is in good condition there is nothing that anybody could do to prevent something. The ground moves when it freezes and thaws.”
Gustafson added the water main pipe looked like the day it was put in the ground.
The low bidder for the project was ASTECH, who came in at $707,487. The total project cost is $972,794, which includes construction, contingencies, engineering costs, and other city costs. The proposed street assessment rates are $2,959 for half units and $5,919 for one units.
ADDRESSING CONCERNS
Gustafson said he received numerous questions regarding the aerial images used. These images are from Hennepin County, and he said are not to be used as an accurate survey. He said WSB just uses the images to show a project area for reference.
Gustafson added there were no bump outs proposed.
There were also resident concerns about property lines. He said the property corners are located to help establish the right of way. “All the improvements will be in the right of way,” Gustafson said. “[The driveway aprons] are within the right of way. If we need to go beyond this right of way, we will have to work with the property owners.”
Kenny Nelson asked if the proposed sidewalk on Third Avenue NE could end at the last house’s driveway instead of the ditch at County Road 30. “This person has some very lovely gardens,” he said. “They are something that I enjoy looking at every year.”
Councilor Harold Johnson asked if the sidewalk could be stopped at the driveway and constructed at a later time.
Gustafson said that would be a matter for the council, but said the council would have to decide who would pay for the rest of the sidewalk in the future.
Councilor Larry Stelmach felt stopping the sidewalk at the driveway could set a precedent. Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said she was okay with either stopping the sidewalk at the driveway or the ditch. Mayor Duane Poppe agreed.
Councilor Schulz had a reservation for ending the sidewalk early, as the continuing of the sidewalk in the future would be at the city’s cost. “To my knowledge, we’ve not received a quit request from the property owner,” he added.
Gustafson stated he would work with this property owners to give them notice before the contractor gets started.
The council approved 3 to 2 declaring the costs to be assessed and ordering preparation of proposed assessments for the 2020 street reconstruction project.
The council also approved unanimously the April 13 hearing on the proposed assessments for the 2020 street reconstruction project.
