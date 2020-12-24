Osseo moves ahead with plans for Central Avenue improvements

At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Osseo City Council looked at the 2021 Central Avenue Reconstruction Project, which will include the repair of crumbling portions of Central Avenue where there are currently pavers.
The council approved an amended agreement with Fire Chief Mike Phenow during the meeting.
CENTRAL AVENUE UPDATE
City Engineer Lee Gustafson with WSB informed the council of the 2021 Central Avenue Reconstruction Project. The city is looking at reconstructing the portion of Central Avenue in front of City Hall and replacing the sidewalks in front of Steeple Pointe.
The improvements include replacing the paver surfaces of the roadway and sidewalk in front of City Hall with concrete pavement. The Central Avenue intersections at Fourth and Fifth streets will have stripping improvements for pedestrians. Part of the proposal would be to install rapid flashing beacons at the intersections with push-button activators.
The existing trees and planters will be removed and replaced. A specific tree species will be determined during the final design.
The other improvements include replacing the sidewalk and boulevard pavers with concrete in front of Steeple Pointe between Sixth Street and 93rd Avenue.
Gustafson said the total project costs are estimated to be $568,890, which includes all proposed roadway, streetscaping, sidewalk, utility and storm sewer improvements. “Joe [Amerman, community management coordinator] is looking at getting a grant that is almost up to $500,000 potentially through a DEED Small City Grant,” Gustafson said. “Without that grant, the city would pay 100% of the Central Avenue costs.”
The sidewalk portion of the project in front of Steeple Pointe would be assessed 50% to Steeple Pointe and the city would pay the other 50%. The City Hall block will be funded entirely by the city.
Gustafson added that the project would begin construction in the summer and be completed by Lions Roar next year.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom expressed her concern with the colored concrete proposed for the sidewalk area on the City Hall block. “The colored concrete requires a lot of maintenance that we have not discussed,” she said. “It is not as stable as plain concrete... I don’t know if it’s too late to rethink the colored concrete, but I will not be in support of it if we go ahead with colored concrete.”
Gustafson said colored concrete has had problems in the past, but it was with the darker colors. A light tan color, which the city is proposing to use, has less instability and less color fading.
Councilor Mark Schulz addressed the concern. “Councilor member [Harold] Johnson and I have spent well over a year working on this particular project,” he said. “I have to admit that it is a little frustrating that some of these concerns and the homework wasn’t done before the final meeting. If I recall correctly this plan was passed unanimously a couple of different times.”
The council called for the improvement hearing on Jan. 11 for the project. Hultstrom voted against.
FIRE CHIEF AGREEMENT
The council also approved an amended agreement with Fire Chief Mike Phenow. He started as fire chief in January 2019.
City Administrator Riley Grams said the original employment agreement with Phenow and the city was scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2020. “Leading up to the end of this year, I contacted Chief Phenow and the HR Committee and I had a discussion about whether or not we wanted to continue employing Chief Phenow as the fire chief.”
The decision was to extend the employment agreement.
“We all agree that he’s done a phenomenal job with the department,” Grams said.
The new agreement, which includes a few changes, would go for an indefinite amount of time and can be ended by both parties at any time. Another change is that the position is eligible for cost of living adjustments beginning in 2021. The final change is that language regarding the command vehicle be removed since the vehicle was declared surplus.
The council approved the amended employment agreement Phenow.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
SET a special City Council meeting for Monday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. to discuss possible changes to the city’s COVID state of emergency, based on any change in restrictions from Gov. Tim Walz.
APPROVED pay increases for city staff. The increases have been incorporated into the 2021 final budget and include a 2% cost of living adjustment.
APPROVED a contract with Ferguson for the 2021 water meter project. This includes software maintenance and meter service maintenance.
WENT into a closed session to discuss the annual performance evaluation of City Administrator Riley Grams.
NOTED that City Hall will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.