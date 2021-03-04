The proposed schedule for the 2021 Music and Movies in the Park was presented to the Osseo City Council at its Monday, Feb. 22, meeting. This year, a full schedule of events is being planned.
The council also approved a new laptop for the city administrator.
MUSIC/MOVIES IN THE PARK
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman presented the council with the proposed 2021 Music and Movies in the Park schedule.
“There was a real desire expressed throughout the planning process to, as much as possible, return to a sense of normalcy for the summer in the Tuesday in the park events,” he said. The Parks and Recreation Committee hopes to have a movie and performer every Tuesday night.
The 2021 season would run from June 15 to Aug. 31. A rain date would be Aug. 31 and Aug. 3 is Night to Unite.
There are 10 confirmed performers. June 15 is the Dirty Shorts Band, June 22 is the Raptor Center, June 29 is Blue Dog, July 6 is Beatles tribute band, July 13 is the Teddy Bear Band, July 20 is Beyond the Trees, July 27 is Led Penny, Aug. 10 is the Classic Big Band, Aug. 17 is Yellow Tree Theatre, and Aug. 24 is Spark School.
Amerman said there has been an impact on what movies are available to the city. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted timelines with delays on when movies can be used in situations like the city’s Movies in the Park events.
The movies planned will include: “The War with Grandpa” on June 15, “The Croods: A New Age” on June 22, “The Fantastic Pet” on June 29, “Onward” on July 6, “Dolittle” on July 13, “The Secret Garden” on July 20, “Cats and Dogs: Paws Unite” on July 27, “Camp Arrowhead” on Aug. 10, and “Wonder Woman” on Aug. 24.
Food trucks who get a transient merchant license for the day of sales are also welcome.
Dee Bonn will help with set up, assist attendees and deliver payment to the performers. Ed Columbus will help with movie screenings and be the MC each Tuesday night. Staff does recommend hiring movie attendants to assist with the movie screening.
He proposed a cost of no more than $11,500 for the 2021 Music and Movies in the Park schedule. Donations are expected to cover the cost of the events.
“We think we are going to have good attendance this year,” said Councilor Alicia Vickerman, who is also on the Parks and Recreation Committee. “We are pretty confident people are going to be really excited to come out for these things.”
The council approved the proposed movies and music schedule and entered into agreements with the performers.
NEW LAPTOP
The council also approved the purchase of a new laptop for City Administrator Riley Grams.
The current laptop the administrator is using was purchased in 2015. The laptop is due to be replaced as stated in the city’s IT replacement schedule.
Element Technologies provided two quotes. The quotes both include the necessary software packages and set-up costs. The first quote was for $2,741, without a three-year warranty. The second quote was for $2,831, including the warranty.
“All of this is budgeted for in the Cable Fund,” Grams said.
The council opted to purchase the laptop with the warranty for $2,831.
