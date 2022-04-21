The Osseo City Council discussed the city’s rental housing inspection program at its Monday, April 11, meeting.
The council also approved plans and authorized advertisement of bids for the demolition of two homes and considered the purchase of new computers for the Police Department.
Housing inspection services
The council approved entering into a contract with Rum River Consultants for a city rental housing inspection program.
“One of the items that we have been working on for quite some time, is trying to get an outside consultant to help us with the rental housing inspection program,” City Administrator Riley Grams said.
Last month, the City Council reviewed two proposals for the city’s program. At that meeting, the council asked city staff to negotiate a new contract with Rum River Consultants.
A contract was drafted and reviewed by Rum River Consultants. This new contract would expire Dec. 31, 2024.
Rum River will act as an independent contractor and carry the insurance to perform the work outlined in the contract.
The city will collect the license and inspection fees from the property owners. In turn, the city will compensate Rum River with 75% of those fees.
Andy Schreder, owner of Rum River, said the business is working with 26 different municipalities in various forms. ““We started expanding our business to do more of the rental and licensing programs,” he said.
The city’s rental licensing inspections have been delayed for the past two years.
Carri Levitski, also with Rum River, said in March she and city staff reviewed Osseo code ordinances and came up with recommendations.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman asked what the results were from the review of the program’s ordinance. “I didn’t see inefficiencies per se,” Levitski said. “The majority of it is just outdated, and it’s been about 12 years since that portion of your city code has been reviewed. I just brought everything up to speed.”
Some of the changes to the city code include the language to bring it up to date, updating the licensing period to run from April 1 to March 31 of the following year, and minor alternations to the information required on the rental license application.
The council also approved the first reading of the rental inspection ordinance amendments, and waved the second reading.
Home demolition
Also during the meeting, the council approved the plans and specifications, and authorized the advertisement of bids for the demolition of two homes closest to Boerboom Memorial Park. Eventually, the city would like to expand the park to fill the entire block.
The homes are at 17 Fourth St. NE and 16 Fifth St. NE. The other homes on the block are in good condition and are currently being rented out.
Lee Gustafson, with city engineering firm WSB, said his company had already completed destructive pre-demolition asbestos and regulated materials assessments for both properties. He said that work was needed to understand what materials would be encountered during demolition.
The next step will be for the council to award the demolition bids. The home demolition would begin around the end of May, with the project being completed in mid-June.
“The cost for this project would be funded from the park capital improvement plan fund.
Police squad computers
Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson asked the council for approval to purchase two computers for the department.
“We need to purchase two new squad computers,” he said. “These are replacing our current Getacs. We purchased these in 2018.”
These new computers will have enough memory to run faster and have more applications. Cameras will also be added to the computers for online meetings and online court.
“These are computers that we use both in the office and in our squad cars,” Mikkelson said.
A quote for the computers from Crystal Digital Communications is $6,243.
He added the difference in price for the computers compared to 2018 is $200 per computer, including the addition of cameras and doubling the memory.
The council approved the purchase of two Getac computers for $6,243.
Other
In other action, the council:
HIRED Dave and Roseanne Garibaldis for the summer flower bed maintenance.
APPROVED the hiring of Police Reserve Officer Justin Engelmann.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Police Reserve Officer Timothy Laforce. He has moved on to a full-time position with the Isle Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.