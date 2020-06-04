Osseo looks at public art mural request

The Osseo City Council at its Tuesday, May 26, meeting, discussed a request for a public art mural at 240 Central Avenue.
City Administrator Riley Grams said he was approached by Connie Aho, the owner of the building, with a request from one of her tenants to paint a public mural on the back garage building located adjacent to the alley.
The mural proposal came from Shek Lash and Glow Studio and would be entitled, “It Was All a Dream.”
According to the staff report, “Shek Lash and Glow Studio has served women helping them to greet the world with confidence and ease.” The goal of the mural is to “create an uplifting and vibrant design featuring the delicate nature of their favorite flowers and ever-powerful words ‘it was all a dream,’ to symbolize the concept that life is all a dream and to enjoy its beauty.”
The Council Arts Committee of Mayor Duane Poppe and Councilor Juliana Hultstrom reviewed the mural proposal and approved the design.
“I think everybody on the committee had wonderful things to say about the proposed mural,” Grams said.
Councilor Mark Schulz said he even though the proposed mural was not his kind of art, he would still support it.
“I absolutely love the idea, if the tenant and landlord come together,” Councilor Larry Stelmach said. “I can support this.”
Councilor Harold Johnson added, “Looking at the before and after, the after is much better than the before.”
The council then approved the proposed mural at 240 Central Avenue.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hiring of Davin Hegland as a reserve officer in the Osseo Police Department.
ACCEPTED the bids and awarded the contract for the 2020 street reconstruction project to ASTECH Corp.
APPROVED the purchase of an Elgin Pelican Street Sweeper in the amount of $223,319.
