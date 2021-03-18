Residents have been calling Osseo City Hall to leave complaints and are having discussions on social media about train horns that can be heard during all hours, particularly during the night at two of Osseo’s BNSF railroad crossings.
The Osseo City Council addressed these concerns during the March 8 meeting.
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “We’ve all seen and fielded multiple complaints from our residents concerning loud train horns.”
He said this issue was something that has only popped up within the last year and has been growing.
Grams reached out to neighboring cities to find out what could be done. He heard back from Maple Grove. “They are going to move forward with a study with SRF consulting to look a whether or not a quiet zone is feasible, first and foremost, and if it is, what sort of improvements would need to be made at each of the crossings in order to facilitate a quiet zone,” Grams said.
The cost to make a railroad crossing a quiet zone is high. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration, costs can range between $30,000 to more than $1 million per crossing, depending on the number of crossing and types of safety improvements required.
Grams added the city of Maple Grove also reached out to the city of Dayton, as the rail line also travels through Dayton. There are six crossings in Maple Grove. He said Maple Grove mentioned the study is $22,000 and has asked Osseo and Dayton to help pay for part of the study. Osseo and Dayton would each pay $3,000 and Maple Grove would pay $16,000.
“Maple Grove would be taking a lead from a contract administrative standpoint,” he said. “They would be handling everything at a staff level. Our staff would not be putting a whole lot of work into this. That is something that is a really good idea for us.”
The study will summarize the existing conditions at each crossing, identify the minimum crossing improvements needed at each crossing to create a quiet zone, provide planning-level costs of the proposed improvements, and layout the next steps to get the quiet zone approved. Each city can then decide whether or not to proceed with the next steps. If they proceed, the cities would continue to work together to prepare any cost-sharing agreements, as needed for a quiet zone and future crossing improvements if that route is taken.
Grams mentioned that he spoke with Maple Grove staff on whether or not the city would liable if there were to be an accident or death at a quiet zone crossing. They agreed the cities would not be liable as federal safety measures would be in place.
“The question before you tonight is, should we participate with some other cities in a quiet zone assessment study?” Grams asked. The city did not budget for the $3,000 cost of the study, but Grams felt the study was a good idea for the city and residents.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said she felt the city owed it to the residents to at least do the study.
“I find it interesting that Maple Grove was already undertaking this study kind of on their own,” Mayor Duane Poppe said.
The council approved the participation in the quiet zone assessment study for $3,000.
