At its Oct. 10 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved the internal posting of the lieutenant position in the police department until Oct. 14.
“We’ve spoken a lot about this police lieutenant position,” Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said. “It’s gone through several levels of the city as far as conversations and approval.”
At its Aug. 22 meeting, the council approved the position description. The lieutenant would help the chief with administrative duties, but also help fill shifts and work weekends.
“This is all just a part of the moving forward plan to get our police department staffed up,” Councilor Alicia Vickerman said. “This is the next step in the process.”
Public works purchase
In other matters, the council approved the purchase of a grapple bucket attachment for a Bobcat in the public works department.
Public Works Director Nick Waldbillig said the attachment is a big claw. “[It] will allow us to safely load materials like brush, logs, concrete debris and other objects that can be difficult to move,” he said in a staff memo.
He said when the department employees are out trimming tree there are three of them. One trims the trees, one picks up the brush and loads it, and one is cleaning up.
“What I would like to do is make that process a lot more efficient,” he said.
The attachment will allow the employees to split up and get more work done.
City Administrator Riley Grams said this purchase was on the 2022 capital improvement plan budget. The cost for the bucket is $4,595.
