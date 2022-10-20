At its Oct. 10 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved the internal posting of the lieutenant position in the police department until Oct. 14.

“We’ve spoken a lot about this police lieutenant position,” Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said. “It’s gone through several levels of the city as far as conversations and approval.”

