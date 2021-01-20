The Osseo City Council swore in reelected Mayor Duane Poppe and newly-elected councilor Alicia Vickerman at its Jan. 11 meeting. Councilor Harold Johnson, who was also reelected, was not in attendance due to technical difficulties with the virtual meeting.
The council hosted an improvement hearing on the Central Avenue reconstruction project.
Also during the meeting, the council considered the purchase of a Tip411 subscription and recapped the closed session from Dec. 14.
CENTRAL AVENUE HEARING
City Engineer Lee Gustafson, with WSB, was before the council to present the improvement hearing for the reconstruction project on Central Avenue on the block in front of City Hall and in front of Steeple Pointe.
On Dec. 14, the council approved moving ahead with the Central Avenue improvements.
The project includes replacing the paver surfaces with concrete pavement for the City Hall block (between Fourth and Fifth streets) and replacing the sidewalk and boulevard pavers with concrete in front of Steeple Pointe. The sidewalk concrete and the pedestrian crosswalk concrete will be earth tone colors.
The pedestrian crossing areas on Central Avenue at Fourth Street and Fifth Street will have rapid flashing beacons to improve pedestrian visibility and safety. These areas currently have issues with vehicles yielding to pedestrians.
The existing trees and vegetation in planters will be removed and replaced in both project areas. The existing irrigation system will be replaced, along with planter locations, tree grates and hanging baskets. No streetlight changes are proposed in this project.
The total project cost is estimated to be $568,980, including all roadway, streetscapings, sidewalks, utility and storm sewer improvements. This cost also includes engineering, legal, financing and administrative costs.
The city is currently looking to pursue funding from the Single Purpose Application grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Small Cities Development Program.
“The city is proposed to pay 100% of the Central Avenue costs for the City Hall block,” Gustafson said. “The sidewalk replacement in front of Steeple Pointe would be assessed 50% to Steeple Pointe and the city would pay the other 50%.”
Poppe said there had been many phone calls from residents regarding the colored concrete. “They are concerned if this is a significantly larger price than if we just did regular concrete,” he said.
Gustafson said the difference in price between using plain and colored concrete was $7,000.
The council approved ordering the improvement and the preparation of plans and specifications for the proposed 2021 Central Avenue reconstruction project.
Design of the project will now begin. An assessment hearing would happen in late April, followed by construction from May until fall.
TIP411 SYSTEM SUBSCRIPTION
Also during the meeting, Police Chief Shane Mikkelson asked the council to purchase the Tip411 subscription. “We’ve been talking about this Tip411 subscription for quite some time,” he said. “It is a web-based program. There is a mobile app that can be downloaded by residents.”
The app allows for two-way anonymous tip communication, tip management, community alerts and social media publishing from the department to the residents. It also offers crime mapping and pushes notifications to the users in the public.
“What this will also do for us is we will have one place to go to put out notifications to Facebook, Twitter and anything else we want to be associated with on social media,” Mikkelson said. “This will help in our connection with our residents.”
The cost for 18 months of service is $2,400, which was already included in the general fund budget for the police department.
Councilor Larry Stelmach asked out officers would be alerted of a tip. Chief Mikkelson said each officer will have the application on their phones and will receive the notification. The officer on duty would be able to respond immediately.
“I’m a big supporter of this,” Stelmach said.
The council approved the purchase of the subscription to Tip411.
CLOSED SESSION RECAP
At the Dec. 14 meeting, the council went into a closed session to give City Administrator Riley Grams his annual performance review.
Stelmach, a member of the Council Human Resources Committee, provided a summary of the closed session.
“The council met in that closed session Dec. 14, 2020, to conduct an annual performance review for City Administrator Riley Grams,” he said. “The majority of the council gave high marks for the city administrator’s performance in 2020, despite some challenging factors. After completing the closed session meeting, the council moved back to the public meeting and approved a 2.5% salary increase for the city administrator in 2021.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a conditional use permit for JM Automotive at 401 County Road 81.
ACCEPTED the resignation of part-time police officers Robert Anderson and Stephen Nelson.
APPROVED the hiring of reserve officer Melaine Estrada.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.