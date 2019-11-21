At the Nov. 12 Osseo City Council meeting, the council approved hiring a new weekend attendant for the Osseo Community Center.
The council also mentioned the Toys for Tots drive and the upcoming Minidazzle and Lunch with Santa event.
COMMUNITY CENTER
The council approved the hiring of Ann Schneider as the Community Center Weekend Attendant.
City Administrator Riley Grams said the City Council had formed a committee to explore recommendations for the management and maintenance of the Osseo Community Center. Those on the committee included councilors Juliana Hultstrom and Herald Johnson, who met with staff members to come up with recommendations for the council.
“What we’re looking to do is hire a weekend community center attendant,” he said. “It’s a paid position, $60 every weekend.”
The fee covers four hours of work on each weekend. If more cleaning is required, which extends the person past the four hours for the weekend, the attendant will be paid $15 per hour above.
The position includes having the attendant available during the weekends throughout the year to come to the community center and verify the cleanliness after each weekend use. Hours would be from noon on Friday to Sunday evening. The position also includes the attendant doing some light cleaning.
“They would use a staff-provided check list to make sure at the end of each rental period, that things are tidy and clean and that no other damage has been done to the community center,” Grams said. “If there is, that gets communicated to staff who then works with Karen the administrative assistant to determine how much of the damage deposit should be withheld.”
The attendant would be given a community center schedule ahead of time.
Grams added that councilor Hultstrom contacted Schneider, who is also the Senior Center Coordinator, about the attendant position. Schneider, an Osseo resident, indicated she was willing to accept this position.
If there is a weekend that Schneider is not available, councilors Hultstrom and Johnson have volunteered to fill in during those situations.
TOYS FOR TOTS
Several businesses around Osseo will again be participating in the Toys for Tots campaign.
This year’s drop off donation locations are at: Osseo Police Department (415 Central Ave.), Dick’s Bar and Grill (205 Central Ave.), Olympia Cafe (247 Central Ave.), Premier Bank (301 Central Ave.), TPMI Chiropractic (232 Central Ave.), Duffy’s Bar and Grill (337 Central Ave.), State Farm Insurance (530 Central Ave.), Dean’s Supermarket (312 Central Ave.) and Sue’s Country Cottage (200 Central Ave.).
People may drop off new and unwrapped toys between now and Dec. 16.
MINIDAZZLE/LUnch with Santa
Also coming up is the annual Minidazzle event. This year the event is Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boerboom Memorial Park and in the Osseo Community Center, 415 Central Ave.
There will be a fire truck parade along Central Avenue, with Santa arriving on the last fire truck. Children and get photos taken with Santa in the park.
A bonfire will keep people toasty warm on Fifth Street N.E. next to the park. There will also be treats and goodie bags.
Inside the community center, people can have a free hot dog, cookie and hot cocoa all while listening to holiday music.
The following day is the Lunch with Santa event, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community center. Come get a photo taken with Santa and have lunch. Children will be provided with a free lunch, which is provided by Lynde’s Restaurant. Adults can eat for $8. This event is presented the Osseo Lions Club.
