Osseo hires new community management coordinator

The Osseo City Council approved the hiring of Joe Amerman as the new community management coordinator for the city at its Monday, Aug. 10, meeting.
The council also was updated on the EDA COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program.
NEW COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR
Joe Amerman was hired as the new community management coordinator.
“Back in May, the council approved the creation of the community management coordinator position, which is replacing the city planner position,” City Administrator Riley Grams said. “We posted for the open position and received well over 60 applications.”
The applications were reviewed and scored by Grams and City Clerk LeAnn Larson. The top candidates were interviewed by the City Council Human Resources Committee – councilors Mark Schulz and Larry Stelmach last month.
“After completing all the interviews, we frankly, had a very difficult decision to make,” Grams added. “We had really excellent candidates.”
In the end, the HR committee, Grams and Larson felt Amerman was best suited for the position.
Amerman graduated from Luther College with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. He also has a master’s of public policy from the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
During his time at the University of Minnesota, he worked for the city of Maple Grove in the Community and Economic Development Department where he worked on a variety of projects, including some development proposals for the recent Hy-Vee that was built.
“I come from a background largely in community nonprofits and focusing on community issues,” he said. “I’m really excited by the opportunity to work in a community where I will be able to take part in so many different projects and such a variety of issues.”
Each of the council members welcomed Amerman to the city.
He begins his employment with the city on Aug. 17.
SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF GRANT PROGRAM
Also during the meeting, the council received an update from Administrator Grams on the EDA COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program. The City Council and EDA created the program last month to help out local small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since then, the program has really been a phenomenal success,” Grams said. “We’ve had a total of 39 applications with approximately $113,743 in requested benefits from that program.”
Originally the council approved a total of $120,000 for the program from the CARES Act funds. There is $6,256.99 left for the program, and Grams stated he is still receiving applications.
After consulting with city staff, Grams said there would be $31,920 left from the total CARES Act funds the city received. He suggested, after looking at future projected expenses, that more funds be made available to small local businesses.
“In order to maximize every dollar of our CARES Act funds, I am recommending that we pass a resolution that shifts an additional $29,743.01 to the EDA for this program,” he said. “That would give us a nice, round total balance of $36,000 remaining in the program, which allows us to fund up to 12 fully-funded grant amounts at that $3,000 each.”
The council approved the resolution directing an additional $29,743.01 to the EDA for the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED amending the tobacco ordinance in the city code to reflect recent federal and state legislation raising the tobacco sales age to 21.
APPROVED the second reading and adoption of the updated snow emergency ordinance. Changes to the ordinance include moving away from the two-district system and relax parking restrictions in the residential areas. Once snow plowing begins, vehicle owners will have 24 hours to remove their vehicle for complete snow removal from the street. The city-offered temporary snow emergency parking areas will remain unchanged.
CONTINUED to postpone the city’s rental inspection program until spring 2021, when the City Council would revisit it.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.