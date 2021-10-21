At its Oct. 11 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved the hiring of a new city clerk. Current City Clerk LeAnn Larson will be retiring at the end of this year.
Over the past several months, the council has discussed the position and approved the process to recruit and hire the next city clerk.
City Administrator Riley Grams said the job was posted and 15 applications were sent in. “The applicants were then reviewed by myself and City Clerk LeAnn Larson,” he said. “We identified four top candidates based on the scoring, who were then invited to an interview for the position.”
The interviews were conducted Sept. 27 by Grams, Larson and the Council Human Resources Committee made up of Mayor Duane Poppe and councilor Larry Stelmach. “We felt all four candidates were very exceptional,” Grams said. “We did have a unanimous selection of Katrina Jones as our top candidate.”
Jones has a business administration degree from St. Cloud State and a masters in public administration from Metropolitan State University. Grams said she is currently the deputy city clerk for the city of Crystal. She has also worked in the public works and planning department for the city of Medina and as a utility billing specialist for the city of St. Louis Park.
“What really stood Katrina out from the rest of the candidates, is she has a really good overall spectrum of the duties we have here at the city of Osseo,” Grams said. “Particular importance was paid to the utility billing side of things because, as you know, that’s one duty that we had moved over to the city clerk position. Being that she has a lot of experience in that. That’s really helpful.”
Councilor Stelmach added that during the interview process, Jones said she liked interacting with the community. “In Osseo, that’s a big deal to the community that we serve,” he said. “I think she fits the bill from the technical standpoint, but from an Osseo cultural standpoint she’s going to fit really well too.”
Jones is expected to start in the position on Nov. 1. Larson will continue working and will help Jones learn everything with the position before she retires. Grams said in a staff report, he is “grateful to Larson for her willingness to provide as much knowledge transfer as possible to make this a seamless and smooth transition.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hiring of David Johnson as a part-time police officer. Johnson is currently a full-time officer with the Dayton Police Department. He left the Osseo department in September, but is able to come back to Osseo as a part-time officer.
ACCEPTED an $800 anonymous donation of $800 for the Police Fund.
APPROVED the posting for two seasonal public works winter positions, working with snow removal and sanding duties.
