At its Nov. 28 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved freezing the rates for water and sanitary sewer in 2023 until a new utility rate study can be conducted.
The council also discussed the possibility of an enhanced ID with a picture for solicitors.
Utility rates
The council unanimously approved freezing the water and sanitary sewer rates for part of 2023 until further notice.
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “After the City Council considered information regarding utility funds at the Nov. 7 work session meeting, the council directed staff to freeze water and sanitary sewer rates going into 2023, which would allow staff and Ehlers to conduct a utility rate study in early 2023 to set new rates beginning in quarter two of 2023.”
The council first had to rescind the previous resolutions that were approved that set the water and sewer rates.
Enhanced solicitor IDs
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson was also before the City Council to discuss the possibility of enhanced IDs for solicitors in the city.
“It is about what is handed out to a solicitor,” Mikkelson said.
Currently, a solicitor goes to the Police Department, fills out an application, completes a background history check and then a solicitor-issued permit ID is provided to the solicitor.
It was first brought up at a Public Safety Committee meeting by a member that instead of a solicitor-issued permit, an ID could include that it has been city-issued with a picture of the solicitor on it.
“The question came up of what would we need at the Police Department to be able to do this,” he said. “We have spent the last few months kind of trying to find a way and a process within the Police Department. Currently, our office manager does not have a lot of contact personally with the people that she’s dealing with.”
Mikkelson said a thought was to mount a camera in the entryway of the Police Department, then the office manager could take a picture of the solicitor from the office. After the picture and information is entered into the ID, the manager would give back to the solicitor (through the glass window) a laminated solicitor ID with their picture on it. All this would happen after the application and background check are completed.
A new software program was found. Mikkelson said, “The cameras we could find are fairly expensive. The cost to the city for the software was $182 for the first 50 IDs and then $140 for every ID after that. We found one camera for $300, but we just haven’t been able to get the bid for [wire] connection piece.”
The department issues between 10 and 15 solicitor IDs a year.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom felt this type of ID was more than necessary today.
The council approved beginning the needed changes in software and hardware for the Police Department to create a solicitor ID with pictures.
