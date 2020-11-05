At its Oct. 26 meeting, the Osseo City Council accepted the resignation of longtime firefighter and former fire chief Gary Current.
The council also approved the vacation of a portion of land at the Memorial Baseball Field.
GARY CURRENT
Osseo Fire Gary Current gave his resignation from the fire department after 37 years of service.
Current was hired as a firefighter in September 1983. After serving as a firefighter in various roles for 13 years, he was named Osseo Fire Chief. He served as chief from 1996 to 2009.
In August 2011, he retired from the department. But that did not last long. He was rehired as a firefighter in August 2012 after he realized how much he missed his time on the department.
Current has served on the Hennepin County Fire Investigations Team during his second time with the department. He eventually became a team lead and helped to investigate fire across the county.
In his resignation letter, Current said, “It has been my privilege to serve on the Osseo Fire Department for the past 36 plus years. I have many great memories and friendships from my time with the department. There have also been some sad times; however, the strong fellowship in this department was always a source of comfort and support. This special bond is what makes being a firefighter so rewarding, along with a common passion for serving the community when they are in harm’s way.”
His last day with the department was Nov. 1.
MEMORIAL BASEBALL FIELD SITE
The council also vacated the remaining portion of Third Avenue Northwest, formerly known as Zimmerman Street, on the site of the current Memorial Baseball Field.
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman gave some background on the street and its vacation.
In 2018, the Osseo Baseball Boosters Club began planning improvements to the baseball field. One of those items included a batter’s eye in center field. A batter’s eye highlights the flight of a ball from the pitcher’s mound and allows a batter to better judge the ball’s approach.
When city staff reviewed the proposal, it was discovered that the land where the improvement was to be located was a 60-foot wide plat-dedicated street that was never formally vacated. Currently, this portion of land is disconnected from the rest of Third Avenue Northwest as a result of a 1949 quit-claim deed from the Village of Osseo to the Osseo School District.
The vacation of land will allow the booster club to construct the batter’s eye.
First, the school district will have to enter into an agreement with Hennepin County, as part of the land is owned by the county for the County Road 81 right-of-way. The agreement would allow the school district to use the right-of-way for the batter’s eye in the baseball field and for a portion of the left field fence, which is also on the right-of-way.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
ADOPTED the Life Cycle Housing Goals established by the Met Council. To be eligible to apply for Metropolitan Livable Communities Act grant funding, the city must adopt these goals.
ACCEPTED the resignation of City Accountant April Weller. The council also approved the posting for the open position.
APPROVED the hiring of part-time police officer Adrianne Lamers.
