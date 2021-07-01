The Osseo City Council ended its local emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic during its Monday, June 28, meeting.

The city first declared a local emergency in March 2020 due to the pandemic, which allowed for the city to conduct remote public meetings. The council and other commissions have been conducting meetings remotely, which were broadcast online and on public access television.

For the city to return to in-person meetings back in the council chambers at City Hall, the mayor must make a new determination that meetings no longer need to be conducted remotely. Gov. Tim Walz lifted statewide mask requirements and encouraged the end of remote in-person meetings starting May 28.

“Moving forward there is a mayoral statement that determines regarding meetings by telephone or other electronic means is hereby rescinded as of June 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.,” City Administrator Riley Grams said.

As of June 29, all meetings of the City Council and other commissions will be conducted in-person at City Hall.

The city may continue to allow members of the public and members of City Council and commissions to participate remotely during in-person public meetings.

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments