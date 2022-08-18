At its Aug. 8 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved a temporary moratorium on the sales of THC products within the city.
City Administrator Riley Grams told the council that when new legislation passed that allows retailers to sell legalized THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) products, City Attorney Mary Tietjen reached out to the city. She provided staff with options to regulate the sale of the products within the city, and those options could then be presented to the City Council.
There were several options for the council to consider. “We can do nothing and just allow businesses and retailers to sell THC products in the city unregulated,” Grams said. “Number two, you could ban the sales entirely.”
Tietjen stated she felt banning the sale of these products would come “with risks” to the city.
Another option would be to create a process for licensing of these products, similar to tobacco and liquor sales. Tietjen said, “I have been part of a working group discussion with cities from all over. I think most cities are leaning towards doing some kind of a licensing process similar to how you handle tobacco sales.”
A fourth option is to set up zoned areas within the city where the sale of THC products would be allowed.
“The other option, which we included in your packet this evening, is a moratorium on sales of THC products if the council wanted some additional time to maybe potentially get some more guidance from the state or from the League of Minnesota Cities or simply to just to kind of see what other cities are doing,” he said. “I warn you, we can’t just sit and do nothing. Even with a moratorium, we need to start moving towards some sort of resolution.”
The council gave some thoughts on the options.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said she originally did not like the idea of a moratorium, but she couldn’t find any current misdemeanor laws for someone in possession of products that shouldn’t be.
“I feel like this just puts us in a weird position where we can’t treat it exactly like tobacco or anything else,” she said.
Tietjen said if the council approved a moratorium on the sale of THC products, it could be repealed at any time.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said, “Quite frankly, if businesses want to sell it, I think that we should work towards finding a way that’s somewhat controlled oversight. I don’t like the idea of telling a business ‘no you can’t do that.’”
Tietjen stated if the council adopted the moratorium, it would give her and city staff time to “gather more information, come back to the council, provide you with more options, maybe even draft a licensing ordinance for your discussion.”
Sales would not be allowed during the time of the moratorium.
Councilor Harold Johnson felt a moratorium was the route the city should take.
The council voted to approve the first reading of a 12-month moratorium on the sale of THC products, waiving the second reading and adopted the moratorium immediately.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hiring of new firefighters Cindy Stearns and Dylan Kamp.
RECEIVED the fiscal year 2021 audit report.
APPROVED IT upgrades which include the replacement of two computers in the police department, purchasing an antivirus software system, replacement of the police department’s server, backup for city servers and email encryption services for the police department. These items will be paid for out of the city’s Cable Fund.
