At its Aug. 8 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved a temporary moratorium on the sales of THC products within the city.

City Administrator Riley Grams told the council that when new legislation passed that allows retailers to sell legalized THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) products, City Attorney Mary Tietjen reached out to the city. She provided staff with options to regulate the sale of the products within the city, and those options could then be presented to the City Council.

