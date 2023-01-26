At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Osseo City Council discussed the possibility of assessing a surcharge fee for all credit card transactions made with the city.
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman told the City Council that the city acts as a merchant when processing credit cards. “And like all merchants, we incur credit card fees when we allow residents and the people we do business with to pay via credit card,” he said.
Generally, these fees average between 1.5% and 3.5% of the transaction itself. “These are fees seen by the merchant,” Amerman said.
These fees are the sum of three smaller fees, he said. Those include the interchange fee (the fee paid to the bank), the assessment fee (the network, i.e. Visa), and the processing fee (the amount to the payment processor, i.e. PayPal).
According to Amerman, depending on the payment network, cardholder bank and the process, the card fee changes from transaction to transaction. To help offset these costs, merchants are allowed to add a surcharge to the cost of the transaction. Surcharges are capped at 4% by federal regulation.
A memo to the council from Amerman stated, “One of the benefits of the city’s adoption of Tyler Tech was the ability to seamlessly integrate the city’s financial software with a credit card processing and cashiering system.” At Tyler’s recommendation, the city began using Open Edge software for credit card payments, but hasn’t gone online with the software yet.
Amerman said with this software the city can add a flat fee or a percentage fee to credit card transactions.
The city would like to use Open Edge with a $20 monthly subscription fee.
“The system we had in place from 2021 to 2022, CardX, used what’s called an intelligent rate processing system,” he said. “Essentially, when a card was swiped or turned into our online portal, depending on the type of card the system automatically calculated what the appropriate surcharge would be and added it on the transaction.”
Amerman said this is not something that Open Edge has the capacity to do, but there were benefits. Open Edge allows residents to know what the surcharge would be and the software is compatible with the city’s software.
He also provided figures for the city’s credit card transactions from April 2021 to March 2022. There was a monthly average of 81.6 transactions totaling around $15,719 each month.
Amerman suggested the city consider a 1.75% surcharge fee for credit card transactions.
“When it comes to credit card fees, understandably, no one loves seeing their bill jump by 3% at the end of the transaction,” he said. “But these are fees that have been paid by the city. They are the cost of doing business with a credit card. The city either asks the person conducting the transaction to pay a little bit extra costs or they come out of the city’s budget.”
Council thoughts
The City Council was able to provide its thoughts on the surcharge fees and if it wanted to implement a flat fee, a universal percentage fee, a stepped percentage fee or no fee at all. The council also had the option to direct staff to come back with more information.
Councilor Mark Schulz expressed concerns. “My biggest issue with any of this is that, to use a credit card is a convenience,” he said. He added he uses surcharge fees in his business.
He wanted to find a way to pass on the costs at as low a rate as possible. “If I personally had a chance to review the actual contract document, I would be more comfortable with it,” Schulz said.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman asked if the city had looked into what other cities are doing. City Accountant Shelly Cisewski said she had looked on other websites and noticed just a flat fee.
Mayor Duane Poppe said he has seen many restaurants charge a 3% surcharge fee.
“I am just wondering if maybe we would want to do just like a flat percentage, as opposed to the having a formula,” Vickerman said.
Schulz said he was good with a flat surcharge fee as long as it covered all the city’s fees. He added, “I am more than happy to sit down with [city] staff and review with to bring it back [to the council].”
Poppe said, “I would rather have you sit down with staff since you have experience with it, add up the costs and bring forward a recommendation.”
There was no formal action, as the item will be back before the council after discussions between city staff and Schulz as the council liaison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.