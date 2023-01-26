At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Osseo City Council discussed the possibility of assessing a surcharge fee for all credit card transactions made with the city.

Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman told the City Council that the city acts as a merchant when processing credit cards. “And like all merchants, we incur credit card fees when we allow residents and the people we do business with to pay via credit card,” he said.

