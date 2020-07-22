The Osseo City Council approved CARES Act funding to be used for an Economic Development Authority COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program during its July 13 meeting. The federal CARES Act funding is distributed to each state, which in turn shares the funds to communities based on population to be used for pandemic-related expenses.
The EDA approved the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program, coming from the city’s share of CARES Act funding. “In order to direct those funds over to the EDA for the implementation of that program, the council needs to pass a resolution that directs those funds to the EDA,” he said.
The EDA will use $120,000 of the $205,000 in CARES Act funding received by the city for the grant program.
Grams said that even though the funds are to be used for COVID-19 related spending, one of the eligible fund uses is to create a local small business grant or loan program with the funds.
“The program uses those funds to give out grants upon application and approving those applications,” Grams said.
Any unused funds must be returned to the federal government.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the 2020 lift station improvements for all three stations for a total cost of $1,375,534.
APPOINTED election judges for the 2020 elections.
APPROVED the hiring of Teya Arola as a Movies in the Park attendant.
