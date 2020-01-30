Osseo City Councilor Julianna Hulstrom has indicated that she won’t be attending council meetings in the near future.
An announcement was made at the end of Monday, Jan. 27, Osseo City Council meeting. City Attorney Mary Tiejten stated that councilor Hultstrom emailed her and City Administrator Riley Grams earlier on Jan. 27.
“She had asked me to provide some information tonight,” Tiejten said. “Normally I wouldn’t do that on behalf of an individual, but as a courtesy I told council member Hultstrom I’d do that.”
She went on to say that, “Council member Hultstrom has indicated, at least for the foreseeable future, she likely will not be attending meetings. She did not give any specific timeframe, but I think that you expect that she may not attend for the foreseeable future.”
Tiejten provided the council with some informational comments. She stated if a council member, for whatever reason, is unable to attend meetings, “after a period of 90 days, there is an option, not a requirement, for the council to declare a vacancy.” The council could then appoint someone to the vacant position.
“I don’t know if that will be triggered here, because I don’t know specifically what council member Hultstrom’s plans are,” Tiejten said. “But I just wanted to provide that information to the council.”
Councilor Hultstrom was absent from the Jan. 27 meeting.
